SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
kbhr933.com
Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM – HIGHWAY 38 IS NOW OPEN. Watch for possible rocks and debris down on the roadway as well as crews working in the area. Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA –...
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KESQ
Remnants of Kay still affecting the Southland
A Flood Watch is in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, until 8:00 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Southland as tropical moisture, left over from Kay, is directed northeast. Skies will clear across the Coachella Valley on Tuesday though...
Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino
While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow.
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
9/13 KVCR Midday News: Flooding and Mud Cause Closures and Evacuations, Arrow Rail Sees Simulated Service, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Heavy downpours in the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, and Forest Falls resulted in flooding and mud and caused road closures and evacuation orders. Up to 10-acres of cardboard, packaging materials, and an undetermined...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by rainfall on Friday, Sept. 9,… Read more "Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach"
KTLA.com
Progress made on Fairview Fire, but full containment still days away: Officials
Containment of the 28,307-acre Fairview Fire burning near Hemet increased again on Monday, though full containment is proving more elusive than initially hoped. The blaze, which was sparked a week ago, is now 56% contained, with full containment expected on Saturday. “Lingering tropical moisture brought ample clouds, cooler temperatures, higher...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger
With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
