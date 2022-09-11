New look comes with new comics, features

With the new look of your local paper coming this week, we are giving readers a sneak peek into a special area of interest—comics, puzzles and advice columns.

It is part of our redesign to be a single-section product in a convenient size and easy-to-read format. But the plan to update our comics and other features has been months in the making.

Earlier this year, we surveyed subscribers and readers for input on our comics, puzzles and advice columns. Many of you participated in the study—we received over 1,400 responses. Your answers helped us craft our efforts and design this new set of pages.

Our comics, puzzles and advice columns will be a combination of standards, the usual suspects, and some new material.

We are working toward a common comics page across all our publications to help with efficiency.

All of our publications will have changes, with most gaining some content. We did our best to honor the answers to the survey and stay consistent with the most popular comics and features we have had.

The result is three pages of comics, puzzles and advice columns in all papers.

Our cross-functional team working for months with other Adams Publishing Group papers and outside vendors to come up with this collection. We settled on a final version knowing it can grow and change in the future.

For the rest of the paper, we combined sports and the A section into one section. News from the front, sports from the back.

There are several reasons for this upcoming change, which we hope people will like:

■ The design changes help with efficiency, costs and our production workflow.

■ This helps us manage inflationary pressure.

■ The shorter size was created as a more efficient way to handle our newsprint consumption.

■ Our aluminum plate consumption will improve offsetting the price increases.

■ There will be shorter pages, but more pages.

■ Our front cover and back cover will be dominated by photography as we look to be more visually engaging and add more photos online, as well, to engage a younger audience.

Change to our audience and subscribers can be hard. We understand the challenge. We are willing to work with you wherever we can. We ask you to give us a chance to be new and different.

Thank you for reading our products.

If you have questions about our new format, please feel free to contact Orestes Baez, regional president for Adams

Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin at obaez@adamspg.com.