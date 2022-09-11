Read full article on original website
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest
The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a motor vehicle collision was reported early Monday morning in Old North Sacramento. The officials stated that a speeding vehicle hit a [..]
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
Mosquito Fire largest fire in California, 0% contained | Updates, evacuations, fire maps, road closures
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is 0% contained. Flames...
