Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
These Are The 14 Best Dive Bars In The State of Colorado
When searching for a small, not-particularly-glamorous, eclectic old-style bar, you'll find you have plenty to choose from in Colorado. They're regarded as "dive bars," and here's a quick look at 14 that stand out from the crowd. Every town has one, and if you blink, you may miss it. Some...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado
If you've spent enough time in Colorado, you probably realized quickly that there are a vast number of great food options. Sure, it's convenient to just cruise through a drive-thru when you're on a time crunch, but nothing beats a nice sit-down meal from a mom-and-pop establishment. That being said,...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Where to find 6 'adults-only' hot spring experiences in Colorado
While most of Colorado's hot springs are geared toward being family-friendly, many offer 'adults-only' experiences, whether that comes in the form of certain clothing-optional hours or exclusive underground thermal caves. Here's a look at a few hot springs around the state where rest and relaxation – for adults – is...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado
Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
$2.8 Million Colorado Home Has Views for Days + Huge Art Studio
A home for sale in Basalt, Colorado has some of the most spectacular views imaginable as well as a massive art studio, totally justifying the rather steep price of $2.8 million in which it is currently listed. Location of Colorado Home for Sale. The home is located at 202 Castle...
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
The Colorado Counties with the Best and Worst Seat Belt Use
Apparently, there are some counties in Colorado that believe they are above using a seatbelt. The Colorado Department of Transportation recently released the results of the 2022 Colorado Statewide Seat-Belt Study and now we know exactly which counties have the best and worst seat belt use rates. Seatbelts Save Lives.
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
