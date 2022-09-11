ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
9NEWS

Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

