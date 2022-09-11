Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel Maven
Related
Fox 19
NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
Fox 19
Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
wnewsj.com
Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home
WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
spectrumnews1.com
At 23, this Boone County Sheriff's lieutenant helped evacuate the White House on Sept. 11, 2001
FLORENCE, Ky. — It’s become an adage people now often say: “Let’s be how we were on 9/12,” referring to how people seemed to come together the day after America was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. For northern Kentucky native Christopher Hall, Sept. 12, 2001...
RELATED PEOPLE
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
linknky.com
NewCath class needs 2-liter bottles to help build greenhouse
Newport Central Catholic students are asking for the public’s help in collecting 1,500 2-liter bottles to help construct an upcycled greenhouse. The school’s environmental science class was recently awarded a grant to build the greenhouse, but they still need the 2-liter bottles to complete the project. NewCath trades...
Fox 19
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Heated allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller arose Monday night at the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education meeting. The board received a complaint from a member of the community on Aug. 22 concerning Miller. The material submitted to the board did not contain any direct evidence of misconduct, nor did it demonstrate that Miller presented a threat to students or staff, said Board President Lynda O’Connor.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts twelve
A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
Another Cincinnati Police Officer Is Under Investigation for Using a Slur on the Job
Interim chief Teresa Theetge has not clarified the context of the situation or the race of the officer under investigation.
linknky.com
Alexandria committee considers changes to gun ordinance
The Alexandria Safety Committee agreed to consider revisions to the city’s gun ordinance in their meeting earlier this month. Although the issue had been brought up in city council meetings in the past, this is the first time it has been fielded by the safety committee. A resident who...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Fox 19
12 Northern Kentucky bourbon bars make national list of America’s best
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Twelve Northern Kentucky establishments are among the best places to get a bourbon in the nation, according to this year’s list from The Bourbon Review. Eleven of the 12 Northern Kentucky bars made the coveted list in 2021. This year’s new entrant is Purple Poulet,...
Wade’s ‘Best of Brown County’ Experience
The Brown County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 “Best of Brown County” awards earlier this year. The &l
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19
From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events. UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet. Free. 11 a.m.-1...
Comments / 0