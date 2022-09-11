9/11 family member ‘reminds’ politicians behind ‘border’ no one cared about ‘gender, race’: ‘We were united’

Lindsay Dougherty, the newly re-elected leader of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, sees the Teamsters becoming “a more militant union,” and is already looking ahead two years to when the local’s film and TV contract will be up for renegotiation. The current contract, which she negotiated last summer with Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, expires July 31, 2024. “We have a lot of work to do in terms of organizing, which is always a priority, but also just getting ready for the next contract, which is in two years,” Dougherty said in an interview with...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO