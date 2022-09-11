The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO