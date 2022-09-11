Read full article on original website
Council urges mayor to ‘fully cooperate’ with state, federal officials working on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With virtually no debate and in only a matter of minutes, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution asking the mayor to work with state and federal officials in addressing the city’s ongoing water crisis. Tuesday, the council voted 4-1 on an item “strongly urging...
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
Jackson restaurant owners react to governor’s request to help businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis. Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors. The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The […]
Jackson receives reports of discolored water, pressure issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 89 PSI. Leaders also said that all tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage, and pressure should be stable throughout the city. However, the city has received […]
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
Reeves requests SBA assistance for Jackson businesses
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This declaration request is for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. “Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Gov. Tate...
Increased garbage rates to be seen on Jackson residents’ bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
Cracker Barrel temporarily closes Jackson location due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cracker Barrel on Interstate 55 in Jackson will be closed temporarily. According to officials with the company, they decided to temporarily close the location due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation […]
Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis
The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
August flooding destroys majority of what was inside several Brandon residents’ storage units
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Some residents across the metro are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding. Several people in Brandon say they lost nearly everything inside their storage units at StorQuest and are struggling to recoup their losses. In fact, Amanda Henry said she went...
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Hinds County announces temporary road closure
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County is announcing the temporary closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election
The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed. The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.
Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water...
Over 800 without power, traffic lights reported out
Entergy shows over 800 customers in the area currently without power. Among the power outage, traffic lights are also being affected. At 8:15 a.m. Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to traffic lights out on Halls Ferry Road and North Frontage Road. Entergy has estimated the restoration time to be 10:30...
