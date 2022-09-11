Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video released in deputy’s killing of 911 caller
A Boulder man who called 911 for help ended up dead, shot six times by a Clear Creek Sheriff's deputy in Silver Plume three months ago.
Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon in bldg.
Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Man accused of fatally shooting Arvada officer makes first court appearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of fatally shooting an Arvada Police officer last weekend made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning from the Jefferson County Jail where he was advised of the charges against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces the following charges related to the shooting in...
californiaexaminer.net
Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified
Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
5 wanted felons arrested after SWAT negotiations
An attempt to locate a stolen vehicle in a Greeley neighborhood led officers to find multiple wanted felons hiding in the basement of a home.
cpr.org
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
DPD arrests wanted person after large police presence
Officers are working to contact a wanted person.
lamarledger.com
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood.
Suspect identified in Arvada officer’s killing
A man accused of shooting and killing an Arvada Police Officer early Sunday morning has been identified.
Elderly woman dies in crash Tuesday morning
AURORA, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Aurora. Aurora Police (APD) said she died later at the hospital. The crash happened in the intersection of East Alaska Place and South Worchester Way just after 7 a.m., police said. That location is in the Aurora Hills neighborhood near Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Wheeling Park.
83-year-old woman killed crossing street
A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road on Tuesday morning, police said.
Sonny Almanza arrested in deadly shooting of Arvada officer
Police in Arvada arrested Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
WATCH: Police trying to identify possible suspects after gunfire exchange
DENVER — Denver Police Department is trying to identify possible suspects in a shooting on Aug. 31. The shooting took place around 12:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street, which is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. One person is seen walking past a silver sedan...
Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning
While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty.
Vakoff 2nd killed in line of duty this year
The death of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff once again shows the danger of working in law enforcement. Vakoff is the second Colorado officer to be shot and killed this year.
Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout
Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
