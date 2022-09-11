Read full article on original website
An armed Trump supporter in a clown wig was arrested after allegedly storming into a Dairy Queen and vowing to 'kill Democrats'
A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the 61-year-old had shared a video associated with QAnon slogans.
Fetterman agrees to Oct. 25 debate with Oz in Senate race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Wednesday that he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate, coming two weeks before the general election, follows weeks of cajoling by Oz, who has raised questions...
Infowars lawyer: 'There were false statements' on Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars empire acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the show and website spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. “I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones’ claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax concocted as a pretext to tighten gun regulations. Asked whether an Infowars headline that suggested the massacre was a “false flag” operation was itself untrue, Paz said she didn’t disagree it was false. The jury is tasked only with determining what Jones has to pay to eight victims’ families and an FBI agent — a judge already found the Infowars host liable for damages, by default. She made that determination after he failed to turn over documents as ordered during the lawsuit.
