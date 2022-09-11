Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor react to Week 1 struggles
Four. A victory Sunday would have meant four wins in a row against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 1990. Four. That’s the number of interceptions thrown by Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow in a season-opening 23-20 overtime loss. “You got to give credit to...
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TJ Watt injury update: Steelers star leaves game late vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
thecomeback.com
Chad Johnson has hilarious suggestion for Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
Bengals fan can hold her alcohol down during shocking loss
If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals blow numerous opportunities you’d probably be sick too. A woman was caught on video inside Paycor Stadium during the Steelers overtime 23-20 win against the Bengals throwing up multiple times.
Mike Tomlin has hilarious remark about rookie’s first game
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has quickly become a household name because of health concerns surrounding Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin had a great way of reminding everyone to not get ahead of themselves. Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Warren could see an expanded role...
Yardbarker
Steelers Bengals Timeline of Madness
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday in a game that was as crazy as a soup sandwich. If you missed it, the Steelers sneaked away with a Chris Boswell 53 yard game winning field goal as time expired in Overtime. This game was chaotic even prior...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Cincy Jungle
I'll kick off the season rant
Not throwing the challenge flag when Chase had broken the plane...the worse that would have happened was we would have lost a time out, which we ended up burning shortly after that anyway. Punting with 14 seconds on the game clock to give the steelers back the ball....why????? That punt...
Cincy Jungle
Offensive Line Optimism
If you're active-ish on Bengals Twitter or Bengals Facebook, you know there has been a lot of offensive line hate. The most common narrative I see is that the Bengals clearly didn't do enough to address the line and spent all that money for nothing, followed closely by the idea that the Bengals should have played the line in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor talks offensive line improvement and Dax Hill’s low snap count
One big thing Cincinnati Bengals fans didn’t expect to see this season was quarterback Joe Burrow under the same duress as last year. The Bengals went out and have four new starters that were not with the team last season. They also expected to see first round pick — safety Dax Hill — get on the field a decent amount after a fairly impressive preseason. However, we only saw him on the field a handful of plays. Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t shy away from answering these issues.
saturdaytradition.com
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ weekly awards in season-opening loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals took a rough loss on Sunday to their bitter rivals at home. As they look to turn the page to the Cowboys, we’re still taking a look in the rear view mirror. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ awards in...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Wednesday Edition
Well, that’s not the way any of us wanted to see the season opener unfold, especially considering it was a division game against the Steelers, the single team Cincinnati Bengals fans love to hate the most. Everything that could go wrong on field, outside of major injuries, went wrong....
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Marisa Contipelli joins the show!
It was a tough pill to swallow this past Sunday, but the Bengals’ revenge tour heads to Dallas this week. Cincinnati gets a bit of a break with the Cowboys because of Dak Prescott’s injury, which is one of the many topics on tap for Jim, James, Jamie and Tom tonight!
