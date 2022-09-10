ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Laker/Lutz News

Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Hudson High School#Aest#The Florida Farm Bureau#Pasco Superintendent
tampabeacon.com

Parents push to convert Carrollwood Elementary into a K-8 school

Parents at Carrollwood Elementary School want to keep their children there a few years longer — all the way through eighth grade. It isn’t just because they like the A-rated school in picturesque Original Carrollwood. Their issue is more about the school the kids are assigned to attend...
CARROLLWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation

GULFPORT, Fla. - The family of a 15-year-old girl is demanding answers after she said a Gulfport police officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last week. The National Action Network’s Central Florida Chapter held a press conference with Maniya Sherriffe calling for accountability and an independent investigation of the officer’s actions.
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
tampabeacon.com

Escapee from Tarpon Springs DOC work detail found at I-75 rest stop

TAMPA—A man who escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections work detail in Tarpon Springs on Sept. 5 was found and arrested at an I-75 rest stop in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state FHP troopers found 23-year-old Quinton Deishawn Lampkin at approximately 10:39 a.m.,...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy