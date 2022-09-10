Read full article on original website
Hillsborough Co. parents working with community to raise money for local schools
Hillsborough School Advocates holds fundraiser to help raise money for schools after millage referendum fails to pass.
LGBTQ supporters question removal of Safe Space stickers in Pasco schools
Earlier this month Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning instructed schools to remove Safe Space stickers from schools, but a local group of parents says they are needed for LGBTQ students.
850wftl.com
Three former Hudson High teachers charged with fraud in alleged testing scam
(PASCO COUNTY, FLA) — Three former Florida high school teachers are under arrest for allegedly taking part in a testing scam for money. An investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said teachers at Hudson High provided copies of the exam as “study guides” for the students.
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
Pasco County high schooler accused of sending threatening texts
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Sunlake High School student is accused of texting threats to other students at the school after he was dismissed for the day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies say 19-year-old Dimitri Juste was allowed to walk home Monday following...
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton teachers return to their former schools in the new school year
In the corner of Bella Rubal’s first grade classroom at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary are cubbies that always have been filled with her students' backpacks. Now that Rubal has begun her first year teaching at the school, something else has joined those backpacks — a stuffed animal, school mascot Wally Wildcat.
tampabeacon.com
Parents push to convert Carrollwood Elementary into a K-8 school
Parents at Carrollwood Elementary School want to keep their children there a few years longer — all the way through eighth grade. It isn’t just because they like the A-rated school in picturesque Original Carrollwood. Their issue is more about the school the kids are assigned to attend...
With state's help, neighbors succeed in saving Tarpon Springs wilderness
A state committee recently approved a $2.5 million grant to help neighbors save the land on West Klosterman Road.
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
fox13news.com
15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation
GULFPORT, Fla. - The family of a 15-year-old girl is demanding answers after she said a Gulfport police officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last week. The National Action Network’s Central Florida Chapter held a press conference with Maniya Sherriffe calling for accountability and an independent investigation of the officer’s actions.
tampabeacon.com
Escapee from Tarpon Springs DOC work detail found at I-75 rest stop
TAMPA—A man who escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections work detail in Tarpon Springs on Sept. 5 was found and arrested at an I-75 rest stop in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state FHP troopers found 23-year-old Quinton Deishawn Lampkin at approximately 10:39 a.m.,...
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
Business manager at Tampa private school stole tuition payments from parents, DOJ says
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Largo man was indicted on charges involving his theft of tuition payments while working at a Tampa private school.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
St. Pete officers suspended over DUI, falsification complaints
Two St. Petersburg police officers were suspended after a command review board found them guilty of misconduct in two separate cases.
fox13news.com
Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity. "They say never forget, but memories fade and as time...
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
