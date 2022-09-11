Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Where have all the peacocks gone? Florida women concerned after peacock population appears to have declined
OAKLAND, Fla. - Where have all the peacocks gone? Some community members in Oakland, Florida, a town west of Orlando, are concerned that the number of wild peacocks they normally see has apparently dropped significantly – and they're trying to figure out why. Maureen Jacobson has lived in Oakland...
fox35orlando.com
Meet these adorable service dogs in Orange County
September is National Service Dog Month and no one produces service dogs better than Canine Companions. In fact, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaimed Sept. 13 as Service Dog Day at the local chapter of Canine Companions. Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you its amazing students, what the dogs learn, and how you too can get involved.
10NEWS
Big tree collapses onto home, entraps elderly Florida woman inside
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 89-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a giant tree fell onto her home Tuesday morning. The Daytona Beach Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the tree fell in a way that entrapped the woman but created a void space where she was protected.
villages-news.com
Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter
A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
villages-news.com
Alligator Camouflaged In Pond Near Brownwood In The Villages
This alligator was eerily camouflaged floating amidst the dark green vegetation just prior to sunrise at a pond near Brownwood in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
click orlando
Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection
ORLANDO, Fla. – A professional dancer in Orlando is home from the hospital following several months battling a meningitis infection. Before 32-year-old Rafael Castellano fell ill, he said he didn’t know much about the illness. [TRENDING: Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2...
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
Bay News 9
Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
orlandomedicalnews.com
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President
After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
villages-news.com
People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground
We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!
mynews13.com
Small Central Florida restaurants still dealing with record food prices
MELBOURNE, Fla. — With food prices soaring, the pinch is being felt by small businesses that have no choice but to charge more. Food prices continue to increase and small business owners say they are still feeling the pinch. The latest consumer price index numbers show the food index...
click orlando
‘Excited to shine bright:’ Church donation helps Seminole County elementary school renovate media center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, News 6 took you to Journey Church on what the organization calls “Legacy Sunday.” That’s when the church’s pastor presented a local elementary school principal with a check for $30,000 to renovate the school’s outdated media center. “When I...
Serious "Swatting" Situation in Lakeland
Fake 9-1-1 Call Sends Officers to a Lakeland Restaurant
click orlando
El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes
ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
villages-news.com
MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property
A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property. The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
Bay News 9
Disney to end Animal Kingdom's KiteTails this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The end is near for Disney KiteTails, the live daytime show with character-shaped kites at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. KiteTails coming to an end at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The daytime show features large kites that depict characters from "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book"
