We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO