ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Meet these adorable service dogs in Orange County

September is National Service Dog Month and no one produces service dogs better than Canine Companions. In fact, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaimed Sept. 13 as Service Dog Day at the local chapter of Canine Companions. Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you its amazing students, what the dogs learn, and how you too can get involved.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter

A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Sanford, FL
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Orlando, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Foster Parents#Dog#Central Florida#Pet Alliance
Bay News 9

Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President

After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
villages-news.com

People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground

We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes

ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property

A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property. The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Disney to end Animal Kingdom's KiteTails this month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The end is near for Disney KiteTails, the live daytime show with character-shaped kites at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. KiteTails coming to an end at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The daytime show features large kites that depict characters from "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book"
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy