Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Decision Intelligence Can Transform Industrial and Supply Chain Operations
As more businesses move towards complete digital transformation, the amount of data generated increases exponentially. As just one measure, IDC predicts there will be 175 zettabytes of data worldwide by 2025. Properly analyzed, such volumes of diverse structured and unstructured enterprise data can reap tremendous insights for enhanced business decision-making across industrial production and supply chain environments.
ZDNet
Google partners with the US government to supply chips and spur innovation
Chips used to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices oftentimes have a large price tag, posing a big obstacle for innovation. To solve this issue, the US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce these chips.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Build a Bottom-Up, Value Driven Business Case for Automating Source To Pay Processes
My last article covered the import steps of identifying the right technology and designing a realistic transformation roadmap. This article will look at the process of building your business case from a non financial point of view. My next piece will look at the financials. It is important to remember that a business case that is solely focused on high level financials is probably not going to get signed off and approved. On the other hand, a business case that covers all aspects of your proposed changes and provides a bottom-up value assessment is far more likely to be. A robust assessment is also likely to help you to drive the transformation project through during implementation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Rail Strike to Embargo Shipments, Further Cripple Supply Chain
Rail unions are poised to go on strike on Sept. 16, a move that could bring nearly 30% of the nation's freight to a grinding halt, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. President Biden prevented this strike two months ago by enforcing a 60-day cooling off period,...
TechCrunch
Alima aims to build out Latin America’s perishable foods supply chain
The procurement process today in Latin America is complicated and expensive, co-founder and CEO Jorge Vizcayno told TechCrunch. He explained that restaurants, hotels and catering companies typically have to go to crowded markets, negotiate with several vendors, verify the quality of the products and arrange for transportation — often having to drive hours to pick it up themselves.
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
Women in Supply Chain: More Voices at the Table Will Solve Problems
Find out who Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s overall winner is for our Women in Supply Chain Award 2022 in this exclusive reveal and interview conducted by managing editor Brielle Jaekel. Hear why she believes that more women in the supply chain, along with greater diversity, will help heal our disruptions.
CoinTelegraph
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
petproductnews.com
Pet Supplies Plus Selects Fintech Co. Adyen to Process Payments
Pet Supplies Plus has selected Adyen, a global financial technology platform, to power its payments online and in-store for its approximate 230 corporate locations and 400 franchisee locations in the United States. “The importance of presenting a single brand across channels is increasingly evident,” said Brian Dammeir, president of North...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Robotics, Automation to Future-Proof Reshoring, Nearshoring Efforts
An ABB survey revealed a growing trend in U.S. and European businesses toward re-shoring or nearshoring operations to build resilience in the face of global challenges, however there is a significant education gap in the skills necessary for these strategies to succeed. “The world is constantly evolving - businesses are...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Preparing Your Organization for Successful Digital Transformation and Business Growth
While most businesses understand that they must adapt their processes to more digital-friendly means, around 75% to 80% of digital transformations fall short of their objectives and end up failing. The difference between success and failure is the type of digital change model you deploy: is it temporary or sustainable?
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Resilient Trucking: How Trucking Companies Navigated the E-Commerce Boom
In just the past five years, the supply chain industry has seen massive changes in how its processes work across the entire sector. With the proliferation of online retail, the demand for fast delivery has increased significantly. According to a Grand View Research report, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027, meaning that demand for door-to-door shipping services is only going to accelerate.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Inflation, War, Energy Shortages, Other Headwinds Re-Shaping Tech Markets
Several massively disruptive political, economic and social headwinds—soaring interest rates, looming food and energy shortages, war, the changing nature of work and more, are all helping to re-shape the tech markets, according to ABI Research. “We should heed one of the most important business lessons learned during 2020—that technology...
thefastmode.com
5G Americas Releases 'Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud' White Paper
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white...
TechCrunch
CoverSelf’s customizable platform simplifies the healthcare claims system
Legacy systems present a major obstacle to payment integrity because many are black box, or have no transparency into their inner workings or systems, CoverSelf co-founder Rajasekhar Maddireddy told TechCrunch. Claims and payment platforms identify inaccuracies in claims and payment contracts, including mismatches with current policies and guidelines. This means...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown Holdings Sponsor First Global Aluminium Can Sustainability Summit in Partnership with Can Manufacturers Institute and International Aluminium Institute
The Global Aluminium Can Sustainability Summit, September 13-14, in Rome, Italy, brings together more than 100 leaders from organizations globally across the aluminum beverage can value chain to operationalize the decarbonization of aluminum produced for can sheet and generate transparent information on recycling and circularity including how to measure recycled content in beverage cans.
EFG Companies Ranked Best Employer in Retail F&I Industry
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- EFG Companies is ranked as the best employer in the retail F&I industry, based on a third-party analysis of company reviews on Glassdoor.com. In addition, EFG employee survey results, administered by Energage, the technology company that powers Top Workplaces, placed the company in the upper quartile for culture and career opportunities among business services companies in DFW. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005473/en/ EFG Companies is ranked as the best employer in the retail finance and insurance industry, scoring a 4.8 out of 5.0 overall rating among competitors, according to a third-party analysis of company reviews on Glassdoor.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Southeast Asian fintech Fazz raises $100M Series C to serve businesses of all sizes
The equity investment came from returning investors Tiger Global, DST Investment, B Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners and ACE & Company, with participation from Ilham Ltd, EDBI, InterVest, Y Combinator managing director Michael Seibel and GGV Capital managing partner Hans Tung. The debt facility is from Lendable. Fazz will use the...
YAP CEO Says Collaboration, Not Competition, Creates More Wins for MENA Neobanks
Unconstrained by legacy systems, decades-long financial commitments and the obligations of a full banking license, digital banking apps are shaking things up and introducing a seamless, cost-effective, and flexible way of accessing financial services that continues to threaten the once dominant incumbent model. It’s a space that Marwan Hachem, Founder...
forkast.news
Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery Network in U.K. launches Hong Kong chapter
The Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery Network (CFAAR), which calls itself the first global network of its kind, has launched a Hong Kong-based chapter in collaboration with seven local finance, law, and crypto regulation experts. Fast facts. The Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery network began in the U.K. in August...
