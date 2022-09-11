Read full article on original website
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Choosing the Appropriate Induction Regimen in Transplant-Eligible NDMM
Surbhi Sidana, MD: Hello, and welcome to this CancerNetwork®️ Around the Practice program, titled "Recent Advances in Multiple Myeloma: Updates from the IMS 2022 Meeting and Beyond." I'm your host, Dr Surbhi Sidana. I'm an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, and I also lead the Myeloma Cellular Immunotherapy program at Stanford. I'm joined by a great panel of experts here, and I would like to invite my esteemed panelists to introduce themselves. Dr Larry Anderson?
Stacey A. Cohen, MD, Discusses the Relevance of ctDNA as a Prognostic Marker for Resected Stage I-III CRC
Based on findings from a real-world retrospective analysis, Stacey A. Cohen, MD, discussed the prognostic value of post-surgical minimal residual disease detection in patients with stage I to III colorectal cancer. In a recent interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), Stacey A. Cohen,...
Cancer Pain and Opioid Use Disorder
Investigators support individualized approaches and compassionate care to minimize nonmedical opioid use and opioid use disorder in patients with cancer pain. Opioid use disorder (OUD) is increasingly recognized and co-present in patients with cancer. Unfortunately, OUD is not addressed or treated adequately in oncology settings. In addition, patients with cancer-related pain treated with narcotic pain medications are at risk for nonmedical opioid use (NMOU). More than two-thirds of patients with advanced cancer have pain. Both OUD and NMOU need to be concomitantly addressed alongside cancer-related pain management to avoid complications such as overdose. We review the approach to identifying and treating OUD and NMOU in patients with cancer and cancer-related pain.
