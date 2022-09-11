Read full article on original website
cancernetwork.com
Antitumor Activity Noted With Pembrolizumab Plus Lenvatinib in Frontline Non–Clear Cell RCC
Findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-B61 trial demonstrated promising efficacy with a combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib in the frontline treatment of non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to preliminary findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-B61 trial presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), the...
cancernetwork.com
High Response Rate Achieved With Belzutifan Plus Cabozantinib in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Data from the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial demonstrated antitumor activity and a well-tolerated safety profile with belzutifan plus cabozantinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to data from Cohort 1 of the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial (NCT03634540) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress...
cancernetwork.com
Favorable Efficacy, Safety of Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Reported in Metastasized Anaplastic and Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Final data from the phase 2 ATLEP trial showed high response rates with a combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with anaplastic and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer. According to final data from the phase 2 ATLEP trial (NCT02973997), the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was found to...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Vs Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Yields Promising EFS Benefit in High-Risk Resectable Melanoma
Patients with high-risk resectable melanoma experienced the highest event-free survival benefit when pembrolizumab was administered in the neoadjuvant settings vs the adjuvant setting. Treatment with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy yielded an improvement in event-free survival (EFS) when administered in the neoadjuvant setting vs the adjuvant setting in patients with high-risk resectable...
cancernetwork.com
Mark A. Socinski, MD, on Progression of Lung Cancer Treatment
“Opportunities to escalate therapies that work well in stage IV into what we consider a more curative setting...are exactly what we need to be looking for.” –Mark A. Socinski, MD. The treatment of lung cancer has evolved greatly over the last 30 years. Recently, numerous therapy modalities have...
cancernetwork.com
PFS Outcomes Improved With Addition of Cabozantinib to Frontline SOC in Advanced RCC
The risk for disease progression or death was reduced by 27% with the addition of cabozantinib to nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with previously untreated renal cell carcinoma. Data from the phase 3 COSMIC-313 trial (NCT03937219) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) showed...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Combination of Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Yields High Major Pathologic Response Rate in dMMR Colon Cancer
Patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colon cancer experienced a high rate of major pathologic complete response following treatment with nivolumab and ipilimumab for 4 weeks. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) for 4 weeks resulted in a major pathologic response (MPR) rate of 95% in a population with...
cancernetwork.com
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Provides an Overview of the Use of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC at ASCO 2022
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, details the safety profile of single-agent adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, as well as plans for future research following the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 American Society...
cancernetwork.com
PFS Improved with Sotorasib vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C+ NSCLC
Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial show improved progression-free survival with sotorasib vs docetaxel in previously treated KRAS G12C-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) indicated a doubling in the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and a...
cancernetwork.com
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses Future Research Directions in NSCLC Based on the Lung-MAP Trial
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, discussed where investigators may drive future research following the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial examining pembrolizumab and ramucirumab in previously treated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, chief of the...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Cemiplimab Induces Promising Pathologic Complete Response in CSCC
Neoadjuvant treatment with cemiplimab led to near or complete disappearance of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in almost 64% of patients set to undergo surgery. Neoadjuvant cemiplimab (Libtayo) resulted in pathologic complete response (pCR) in just over half of patients with resectable, stage II to IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), according to a primary analysis of a phase 2 study (NCT04154943) that was presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).1.
cancernetwork.com
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
cancernetwork.com
Substantial OS Improvement Seen With Atezolizumab in Platinum-Ineligible NSCLC
Results from the phase 3 IPSOS trial showed a nearly doubled rate of 2-year overall survival with atezolizumab in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Data from the phase 3 IPSOS trial (NCT03191786) demonstrated a nearly doubled rate of overall survival (OS) at 2 years with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) vs vinorelbine or gemcitabine in patients with advanced platinum-ineligible non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib Did Not Improve PFS and OS in mCRPC
Result from the phase 3 KEYLINK-010 trial showed no statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival when pembrolizumab and olaparib were used to treat molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer vs novel hormonal agents. Significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS)...
cancernetwork.com
Crossover Cohort Supports Combination Use of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab in HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib as monotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab supported further investigation of the regimens in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) initially treated with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).1.
cancernetwork.com
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
cancernetwork.com
Responses Gained to Adagrasib Plus or Minus Cetuximab in Advanced KRAS G12C+ CRC
Findings from the phase 1b/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial showed encouraging responses with adagrasib in patients with advanced KRAS G12C-mutant colorectal cancer. According to data from the phase 1b/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), adagrasib (MRTX849) as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab (Erbitux) generated encouraging responses in patients with advanced KRAS G12C mutation–positive colorectal cancer (CRC).
cancernetwork.com
Mary E.R. O’Brien, MBBS, Talks Pembrolizumab in Resected Early-Stage Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer by Subgroup
Mary E.R. O’Brien, MBBS, discussed results of an exploratory analysis of the phase 3 PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 study examining pembrolizumab in resected non–small cell lung cancer. Results from a subgroup analysis of the phase 3 PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 trial (NCT02504372) were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)...
