cancernetwork.com
Updated Findings Continue to Support Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Combination in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from an updated safety and efficacy analysis of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-775 trial were consistent with the primary analysis and highlighted notable improvements in outcomes among patients with advanced endometrial cancer treated with rucaparib and pembrolizumab vs physician’s choice. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to show clinically...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Combination of Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Yields High Major Pathologic Response Rate in dMMR Colon Cancer
Patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colon cancer experienced a high rate of major pathologic complete response following treatment with nivolumab and ipilimumab for 4 weeks. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) for 4 weeks resulted in a major pathologic response (MPR) rate of 95% in a population with...
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
cancernetwork.com
PFS Outcomes Improved With Addition of Cabozantinib to Frontline SOC in Advanced RCC
The risk for disease progression or death was reduced by 27% with the addition of cabozantinib to nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with previously untreated renal cell carcinoma. Data from the phase 3 COSMIC-313 trial (NCT03937219) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) showed...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
cancernetwork.com
High Response Rate Achieved With Belzutifan Plus Cabozantinib in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Data from the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial demonstrated antitumor activity and a well-tolerated safety profile with belzutifan plus cabozantinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to data from Cohort 1 of the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial (NCT03634540) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Updated Label for Bayer’s Finerenone to Include Cardiovascular Study
Modification is based on phase 3 FIGARO-DKD clinical trial investigating CV and kidney outcomes in more than 13,000 patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes. The FDA has approved an update to the label for finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer) to include treatment of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).
cancernetwork.com
Antitumor Activity Noted With Pembrolizumab Plus Lenvatinib in Frontline Non–Clear Cell RCC
Findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-B61 trial demonstrated promising efficacy with a combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib in the frontline treatment of non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to preliminary findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-B61 trial presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), the...
targetedonc.com
Phase 1 Success of Targeting MUC16 in Patients With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology during the EMSO Annual Congress, David O’Malley, MD, discussed the phase 1 study of ubamatamab in ovarian cancer. Ubamatamab, a novel MUC16 antibody, demonstrated evidence of durable responses in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer and showed an acceptable safety profile, according to a study presentation by David O'Malley, MD at the 2022 European Society of Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress.1.
cancernetwork.com
Crossover Cohort Supports Combination Use of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab in HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib as monotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab supported further investigation of the regimens in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) initially treated with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).1.
cancernetwork.com
Efficacy Persists with Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Vs Sunitinib in Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma given lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab had sustained overall survival and progression-free survival benefit vs sunitinib, according to updated results of the CLEAR trial. Updated findings in the phase 3 CLEAR study (NCT02811861) found overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were maintained when...
cancernetwork.com
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
cancernetwork.com
PFS Improved with Sotorasib vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C+ NSCLC
Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial show improved progression-free survival with sotorasib vs docetaxel in previously treated KRAS G12C-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) indicated a doubling in the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and a...
cancernetwork.com
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Provides an Overview of the Use of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC at ASCO 2022
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, details the safety profile of single-agent adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, as well as plans for future research following the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 American Society...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib Did Not Improve PFS and OS in mCRPC
Result from the phase 3 KEYLINK-010 trial showed no statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival when pembrolizumab and olaparib were used to treat molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer vs novel hormonal agents. Significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS)...
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Canakinumab Fails to Improve DFS Outcomes in Resectable NSCLC
Results from the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial failed to show improved disease-free survival with adjuvant canakinumab in completely resected non–small cell lung cancer. Results from the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial (NCT03447769) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) failed to show an improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) with adjuvant canakinumab (Ilaris) vs placebo in completely resected non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no statistically significant differences noted between subgroups after analysis.
cancernetwork.com
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Yields Promising Reduction in Risk of Recurrence or Death in EGFR+ Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC
Findings from the phase 3 ADURA trial indicated that patients with EGFR-mutated, stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) experienced a promising reduction in risk of disease recurrence or death following treatment with adjuvant osimertinib. A 77% reduction in risk of disease recurrence or death, as well...
