Britney Spears Posted A New Instagram Message Saying “A Huge Part” Of Her “Has Died” Since Her Sons Stopped Seeing Her

By Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News
 9 days ago

Britney Spears described in a series of voice messages Saturday how hurt she's been that her sons have broken off contact with her, and she also explained why it's been so important for her to use social media to share what's on her mind — even though it has caused issues in their relationship.

It was the latest in a public back-and-forth involving the pop star, her ex Kevin Federline, and their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Last month, Federline told the Daily Mail that the boys had cut off contact with their mother over how she used social media, and in another interview, Jayden said that he thought she was compulsively posting to Instagram for attention .

Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie Spears for putting the pop star in a conservatorship, the legal arrangement that controlled her life for almost 14 years. For most of that time, Britney was unable to speak openly about her experiences, and it was only after she called the conservatorship "abusive" in an explosive court hearing that a judge agreed that it was time for it to end .

Initially, Britney responded to her son's interview by calling out his lack of respect for her and accusing him of being angry that he'll stop receiving child support payments from her when he turns 18. On Saturday, she said she has more to say .

"With my kids now making the claims that 'She’s not good enough, she wants attention,'" she said. "Yeah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry. I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so fucking offended."

Britney added that she now recognizes that she's really angry with Jamie — who she said she hopes burns in hell along with her mother, Lynne Spears — and she spoke directly to her sons about how much she continues to care about them.

"I'm so blessed to even call you mine, and I just want you to know I apologize," she said. "My ignorance in saying no — saying so to you guys, because that was meant for my father."

She also opened up about how painful the conflict with her sons has been, at one point mentioning that they'd blocked her in addition to stopping visits and missing her wedding.

"Since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," Britney said. "Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for."

But, she added, she's not going to stop speaking publicly after being denied a voice for so long. She revealed that she has been meeting weekly with a therapist and is also doing equine therapy to heal from the isolation she experienced during the conservatorship — particularly the time she was forced to spend in a rehab facility. Opening up has always been a struggle for her, she added, describing herself as an introvert despite her life as a performer.

"In my head, it's really crucial to me to feel like I can share," Britney said. "If it’s the dumbest thing in the world that I do is share on my Instagram my thoughts, if it’s dumb, so be it, because I honestly feel like it helps me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MquM_0hrCOTfY00

#FreeBritney activists protest during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Rich Fury / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJlz1_0hrCOTfY00

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on Dec. 3, 2016, in San Jose, California.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Posts Rare, Recent Photos With Sons For Their Birthdays Amidst Drama

Britney Spears hasn’t seen her sons in months, but she reminisced on one of her most recent get togethers with the boys in honor of their birthdays on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. On the evening of Sept. 13, Britney wished Jayden Federline and Sean “Preston” Federline a happy 16th and 17th birthday, respectively, on Instagram. She posted two photos of herself with the boys, as well. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden,” she wrote. “Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne responds to singer’s now-deleted audio message claiming abuse

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne has responded to a now-deleted audio clip in which the singer accused her family of abusing and abandoning her. On Sunday night (28 August), the pop star released a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube that included fresh allegations about the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years. In the video, Spears said she was “more angry” at Lynne than her father and then-conservator Jaime Spears because “[Lynne] wouldn’t speak up” for her. “I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Is ‘Not Sorry’ For Her Instagram After Her Sons Accused Her For Posting For ‘Attention’

The saga continues. Britney Spears has a lot to say about her sons with Kevin Federline. The pop singer’s sons Jayden James, 15 and Sean Preston, 16 revealed what they felt about their relationship to their mother and how she presents herself on social media. Britney took to Instagram on September 2, 2022, to air out her thoughts about Jayden James’s interview. “GEEEZ see it hits me later … the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician … I listened to driving hours to dance class...
MUSIC
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Wedding#Lsb Insert#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Escapes To Hawaii After ‘Weeks’ Of ‘Crying’ Over Sons Drama: She Needs To ‘Clear Her Mind’

Britney Spears, 40, used her recent trip to Hawaii with her husband Sam Asghari as a way to help her “clear her mind” after going through some very public drama with her sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. “Britney needed to get away and clear her mind, as the past several weeks have been so hard on her emotionally,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When she should have been celebrating the massive success of her new song [“Hold Me Closer”], she was crying over the situation with her boys.”
HAWAII STATE
musictimes.com

Lance Bass Comments on Britney Spears' 'Decision' To Quit Performing After Elton John Collab

Lance Bass has heard about Britney Spears "deciding" she's quitting performing on stage and has a lot to say about it. For one, he believes it and does not believe it at the same time. He thinks that for sure, Spears meant what she said and is not keen to perform at the moment, but he knew she'll find it hard to stay away from it for good too. He's willing to wait for the day to come.
CELEBRITIES
thecheyennepost.com

Lady Gaga 'holds talks over Las Vegas residency'

Lady Gaga is in talks over a Las Vegas residency. The 36-year-old pop star recently wrapped up her 'Chromatica Ball' world tour, and she's now locked in talks over a second residency in Sin City. A source told The Sun newspaper: "For a long time Lady Gaga wasn't sure if...
LAS VEGAS, NV
