The Detroit Tigers didn't stand a chance against Cristian Javier, just as they didn't stand a chance against Framber Valdez on Monday and Hunter Brown on Tuesday. The American League-leading Houston Astros, far superior, came into Comerica Park, put their pitching depth on display and swept the lowly Tigers in three games. In Wednesday's finale, Javier delivered the final blow in a lopsided fight: six scoreless innings with zero walks and eight strikeouts. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO