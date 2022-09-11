ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trevor Lawrence misses Travis Etienne on chance at opening drive TD

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars showed a bunch of promising signs on an opening drive against the Washington Commanders, but couldn’t cap it with a touchdown.

After long completions to free agent acquisitions Christian Kirk and Zay Jones followed by a 22-yard run from James Robinson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed a chance to finish the drive with six points when he overthrew a wide open Travis Etienne.

Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, didn’t touch the ball on the opening drive, but showed off his speed when he ran right by a Commanders linebacker on the play.

The missed opportunity eventually resulted in a short field goal for Riley Patterson that gave Jacksonville an early 3-0 lead. The Commanders responded with a touchdown drive to make it 7-3.

