Arrest made in separate Scott City cases
Scott City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On Sunday at 3:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to an address in Scott City for a possible child abuse. Officers began an investigation and ultimately on 9/12/2022 Caleb Couchman, 36, was arrested for Abuse of a Child and Battery. Couchman was transported to the...
Fall Cleanup to be held September 26th – October 7th
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Now would be a great time to clean up the old furniture and junk in the alleys. The Garden City 2022 Fall Cleanup Program will be held during the last week of September and. the first week of October 2022. The free pick-up service...
Western State Bank introduces coin challenge tobenefit area schools
Garden City, Kan.– Several area schools are competing in Western State Bank’s “Bring in the Dough. Coin Challenge.” The Challenge acts as a fundraiser for the schools, while helping bring more coins. back into circulation. Per the fundraiser, schools compete to raise the highest amount of...
Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
12 Teachers named Semi-Finalists for Crystal Apple Award
The Crystal Apple Committee of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced semi-finalists for this year’s Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition program. This is the 27th year of the program honoring the finest educators in Finney County. The Crystal Apple Committee is made up of representatives from the...
Colby wins Ulysses Golf Invitational
Ulysses, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Colby Lady Eagles are one of the top teams in Class 3A, and on Tuesday, they dominated the field on Tuesday at the Ulysses Girls Invitational, held at Bentwood Golf Course. They would win by nearly 50 shots over runner-up Goodland. Hugoton was third, Scott City fourth, followed by Ulysses and Holcomb.
Holcomb rolls Cimarron to improve to 2-0
Cimarron, Kan. Coming off a 34-20 road victory over Liberal a week ago, the Holcomb Longhorns picked up another road win Friday, this time at Cimarron, as the Longhorns scored on every possession en route to a 54-6 win. The Longhorns rolled up 34 1st half points, with rushing touchdowns...
