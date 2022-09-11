Ulysses, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Colby Lady Eagles are one of the top teams in Class 3A, and on Tuesday, they dominated the field on Tuesday at the Ulysses Girls Invitational, held at Bentwood Golf Course. They would win by nearly 50 shots over runner-up Goodland. Hugoton was third, Scott City fourth, followed by Ulysses and Holcomb.

COLBY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO