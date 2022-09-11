ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Kandra Tabbed As Patriot League Rookie of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh first-year Maddie Kandra has been named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. Kandra scored a goal in both of Lehigh's games this past weekend. This marks the second consecutive week that a Lehigh first-year garnered the league's Rookie of the Week award.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Men's Tennis Finishes First Fall Weekend With Positive Takeaways

VILLANOVA, Pa. - The Lehigh men's tennis team kicked off the fall season at the three-day Villanova Invitational this weekend. Despite the rain cutting the final day of competition short, the Mountain Hawks concluded the weekend with positive takeaways. "The guys really competed hard this past weekend against some quality...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Keefe and Lis Earn Patriot League Weekly Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following Thursday's 2-1 road win over Siena and Sunday's 1-0 victory over St. John's, Lehigh women's soccer tallied two Patriot League weekly awards, announced on Monday afternoon by the league office. Graduate student Erin Keefe was named Defensive Player of the Week while first-year Sophia Lis garnered her first Patriot League weekly award by being named Rookie of the Week.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked

Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
CAMDEN, NJ
Times News

Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio

A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
TAMAQUA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew

Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sports
advertisernewssouth.com

Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City

As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Hope, PA (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Hope, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a big city feel, reflected by the various restaurants available throughout the community. With a population of just above 2,000 and buildings from the 1800s, this historic district is the perfect mix of old and new.
NEW HOPE, PA
NJ.com

Del Val instructor named Hunterdon Teacher of the Year

Delaware Valley Regional High School’s Brian Smith has been named Hunterdon County Teacher of the Year. The distinction was awarded to Smith in August by the N.J. School Boards Association in partnership with the state Department of Education. Smith, who “strives to teach more than literature and journalism,” graduated...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County man charged with breaking into power plants, stealing metal, officials say

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is charged with breaking into decommissioned power plants to steal metal. One of them was Southwark Generating Plant in Philadelphia. The justice department says 43-year-old Michael Garrison of Croydon stole more than $117,000 worth of metal from four plants in Pennsylvania and Baltimore.Prosecutors say Garrison caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the NRG Titus Generating Station in Berks County. They also say Garrison filed a false income tax return.Garrison is charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility and other related charges. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

