Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Related
lehighsports.com
Kandra Tabbed As Patriot League Rookie of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh first-year Maddie Kandra has been named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. Kandra scored a goal in both of Lehigh's games this past weekend. This marks the second consecutive week that a Lehigh first-year garnered the league's Rookie of the Week award.
lehighsports.com
Men's Tennis Finishes First Fall Weekend With Positive Takeaways
VILLANOVA, Pa. - The Lehigh men's tennis team kicked off the fall season at the three-day Villanova Invitational this weekend. Despite the rain cutting the final day of competition short, the Mountain Hawks concluded the weekend with positive takeaways. "The guys really competed hard this past weekend against some quality...
lehighsports.com
Keefe and Lis Earn Patriot League Weekly Awards
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following Thursday's 2-1 road win over Siena and Sunday's 1-0 victory over St. John's, Lehigh women's soccer tallied two Patriot League weekly awards, announced on Monday afternoon by the league office. Graduate student Erin Keefe was named Defensive Player of the Week while first-year Sophia Lis garnered her first Patriot League weekly award by being named Rookie of the Week.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Win One Flight and One Consolation Bracket at Navy Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Lehigh women's tennis team opened up the 2022 fall season at the Navy Invitational in Annapolis, Md. this weekend. The Mountain Hawks, who sent six student-athletes to the three-day tournament, finished the weekend with one flight championship and one consolation bracket title. "We had a great...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked
Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
Times News
Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio
A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew
Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania
BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree falls on power lines along Bushkill Drive knocking out electricity to much of College Hill
A tree fell onto power lines just after 4 p.m. Monday along Bushkill Drive between Lafayette College and Downtown Easton, knocking out electricity to about 1,100 Met-Ed customers for about two hours and shutting the street between Dietrich Road and Sullivan Road, according to city police, a utility spokesman and an outage site.
advertisernewssouth.com
Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City
As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Hope, PA (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Hope, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a big city feel, reflected by the various restaurants available throughout the community. With a population of just above 2,000 and buildings from the 1800s, this historic district is the perfect mix of old and new.
Del Val instructor named Hunterdon Teacher of the Year
Delaware Valley Regional High School’s Brian Smith has been named Hunterdon County Teacher of the Year. The distinction was awarded to Smith in August by the N.J. School Boards Association in partnership with the state Department of Education. Smith, who “strives to teach more than literature and journalism,” graduated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
Bucks County man charged with breaking into power plants, stealing metal, officials say
CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is charged with breaking into decommissioned power plants to steal metal. One of them was Southwark Generating Plant in Philadelphia. The justice department says 43-year-old Michael Garrison of Croydon stole more than $117,000 worth of metal from four plants in Pennsylvania and Baltimore.Prosecutors say Garrison caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the NRG Titus Generating Station in Berks County. They also say Garrison filed a false income tax return.Garrison is charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility and other related charges.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. intersection to close for 2 days due to railroad crossing repairs
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An intersection in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will close for two days this week as crews repair a railroad crossing. Brodhead Road at Nazareth Pike/Route 191 will be closed due to maintenance and repairs to the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, according to a news release from the township police department.
Comments / 0