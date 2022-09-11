ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Taysom Hill burns the Falcons on 77-yard touchdown drive

By Ross Jackson
 3 days ago
It was never a mystery, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen made it known early on that offensive weapon Taysom Hill would still take snaps at quarterback throughout the 2022 season, even if that isn’t his main focus. On Sunday, that was immediately proven to be true.

On a pair of plays during the team’s second drive, Hill ran for a total of 68 yards and scored an 11-yard touchdown run. Both runs were designed runs for the multi-faceted weapon. The first, great blocking on the right side by fullback Adam Prentice and tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson sprang Hill loose down the sideline for a 57-yard run.

On the touchdown run, it was newly extended center Erik McCoy that got downfield in a hurry, clearing the way for Hill. A key block by running back Mark Ingram helped as well. Hill waltzed into the end zone untouched (until the goal line at least) to give the Saints an early lead over the rival Falcons 7-3.

