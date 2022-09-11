ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Socorro HS celebrates resurfaced athletic field for games, practices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School celebrated the school’s resurfaced athletic field with a ribbon-cutting Monday, Sept. 12. The celebration included student-athletes, drum line, cheerleaders and mascot. The field will be used for both practices and games. SISD Superintendent Nate Carman said the project means a safer field for students to practice on […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KVIA

Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
600 ESPN El Paso

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
KVIA

Strong winds hit the Borderland with rain in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas- 40 plus mile per hour winds will be hitting the Borderland today. Rains will be seen throughout the area with Las Cruces seeing them in the early morning. The rains will be consistent for the rest of the week with Tuesday seeing a 50% chance. Temperatures will...
kisselpaso.com

Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso

Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
KTSM

Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
KTSM

Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
KVIA

StormTrack Weather: Scattered storms return

Good Morning! I hope you enjoyed the hot weekend, rain chances return to the Borderland this week. There will be a 10 percent chance of showers this afternoon with high temperatures in the 90s. The area mountains, locations west, and the Gila region will have the best chance for showers and storms.
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

