Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
CBS Sports Ranks UTEP Football Among Worst 25 Teams Right Now
Each week, CBS Sports writer CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli ranks the 25 worst programs in college football, featuring humorous bits on teams and blurbs on other miserable programs. Despite the Miners locking in a 20-13 win against NM State, which was considered "The Bottom 25 Game of the Century"...
Stock Up, Stock Down with UTEP Football After the Battle of I-10
Editor's note: UTEP football eked out a win on Saturday against NM State, 20-13. In the win, Miner fans were split. Some were pleased that the team got its first victory of the year. Others wanted more from the Miners. Let's hear thoughts from our fall intern UTEP Zay on the game:
UTEP Football Continues to Have Execution Issues on Offense
The good news for UTEP fans is that the Miners won their first game of the 2022 season Saturday night at the Sun Bowl against their I-10 rivals from Las Cruces. The bad news is that after three games, the team is still struggling to move the ball consistently on offense.
Socorro HS celebrates resurfaced athletic field for games, practices
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School celebrated the school’s resurfaced athletic field with a ribbon-cutting Monday, Sept. 12. The celebration included student-athletes, drum line, cheerleaders and mascot. The field will be used for both practices and games. SISD Superintendent Nate Carman said the project means a safer field for students to practice on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KVIA
Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
Viejo Coffee Is Making The Move From Downtown To Kern Place in West El Paso
Good news for coffee lovers, specifically you "coffee in a bag” lovers living near the UTEP campus. Everyone’s favorite “coffee in a bag” spot, Viejo Coffee, is making the move from Downtown El Paso to west El Paso’s Kern Place. “The new space is gonna...
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
NBC Snubs Ozzy Osbourne NFL Halftime Show – El Paso Rockers React
The NFL's 2022-23 season opener featured Ozzy Osbourne. Not that any of us outside the stadium got to see him ... Ozzy was not only the halftime entertainer, he was one of the few hard rock/metal performers the NFL has ever used. Despite advertising the performance ... not to mention...
KVIA
Strong winds hit the Borderland with rain in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- 40 plus mile per hour winds will be hitting the Borderland today. Rains will be seen throughout the area with Las Cruces seeing them in the early morning. The rains will be consistent for the rest of the week with Tuesday seeing a 50% chance. Temperatures will...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold front moves in tonight, winds will increase
Happy Saturday all! I hope your day has been great as you watch college football or enjoy the weather outside. Today was fairly warm, with a high of 95 in El Paso and 92 in Las Cruces. If you are looking for changes in the weather, there is definitely both good news and bad news in my forecast.
kisselpaso.com
Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso
Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
El Paso Photographer Captures Intense Thunderstorm In Slow Motion Video
Ok, so…. What did we do to Mother Nature over the weekend for her to just go off on us like she did last night?!. I just moved to the Horizon area and what first started as a nice cloudy evening quickly turned into a downpour of rain and some CRAZY thunderstorms that lit up the El Paso skies.
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Scattered storms return
Good Morning! I hope you enjoyed the hot weekend, rain chances return to the Borderland this week. There will be a 10 percent chance of showers this afternoon with high temperatures in the 90s. The area mountains, locations west, and the Gila region will have the best chance for showers and storms.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0