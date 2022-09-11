Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
The Surfalorus Film Festival begins this weekend, Sept. 18-21
Celebrate eleven years of the Surfalorus Film Festival, presented by North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, taking place on the Outer Banks Sept. 18-21. Tickets are available at Surfalorus.com for all of the screenings. Surfalorus brings a stacked lineup of films including Mike Leech’s portrait of local legend Jesse...
outerbanksvoice.com
Sign up for the 11th Annual Surfin’ Turkey 5k and Puppy Drum Fun Run to support Hatteras youth on Nov. 24
The Surfin’ Turkey 5K starts at 8am and the Puppy Drum Fun Run starts at 9am. Running this beautiful 5K course through the historic fishing village of Hatteras supports the youth of Hatteras Island. The proceeds from this race support the Hatteras Island Youth Education fund (HIYEF). HIYEF provides funding for educational opportunities and enrichment in Hatteras Island schools. We can’t wait to trot around Hatteras village this Thanksgiving Day as we raise funds to support educational opportunities for Hatteras Island students! Join us as an individual to run, walk, or jog this beautiful course or sign up as a rafter group with your friends and family!
hotelnewsresource.com
Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel to Open February 2023
Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will complement the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).
outerbanksvoice.com
Herbert T. Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City, September 13
Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
Problems and creative solutions: Pharrell Williams launches advocacy agency after NSU panel
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams announced that he and a team of other industry leaders are launching a first-of-its-kind advocacy agency on Monday. First reported by Adweek and confirmed by sources close to Pharrell, "Mighty Dream" will be an agency...
outerbanksvoice.com
Connie D. Liverman of Kill Devil Hills, September 13
Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
outerbanksvoice.com
David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10
David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores beach nourishment update
The Town of Southern Shores issued this project update on Sept. 13. The contractor for the Town’s beach nourishment project, Weeks Marine, is planning to begin delivering construction equipment to the Trout Run beach access beginning tomorrow, Sept. 14. The beach access will remain open unless crews are actively using it to load and unload equipment.
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
outerbanksvoice.com
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith of Rodanthe, September 11
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Jerome Keenan Eisensmith passed away at 43 years of age. Jerome was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. He lived his life in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jerome loved his family, friends, and fishing at the beach. Jerome is survived by his son Elijah Eisensmith, his sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith, and his parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith.
outerbanksvoice.com
Charlotte B. Mitchell of Kill Devil Hills, September 10
Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High...
outerbanksvoice.com
Blackstock says state grades show Dare schools closing COVID learning gap
Individual school grades include four Bs, 5 Cs, and one D. The Dare County School District is making up learning ground lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent 2021-2022 school performance grades released earlier this month by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). “I believe...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Seashore updates and programs at OBX National Parks
Read about night beach driving, the Bodie Island Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary event, a beach cleanup event this Saturday, and educational programs in the Sept. 12, 2022 issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
coastalreview.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
outerbanksvoice.com
Jarvis S. Smithson of Camden, September 10
Jarvis Seeley Smithson, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County, NC on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson, he was the loving husband of Ruth Smithson for sixty-five years. Jarvis retired from Ford Motor Company after more than twenty years of employment. A member of Geneva Baptist Church, he enjoyed NASCAR and professional football. An avid gardener and painter, he was a volunteer for his local rescue squad.
outerbanksvoice.com
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver of Wanchese, September 10
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is survived by his...
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
VB school board to vote on parental rights resolution
Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) school board members are meeting to choose whether to adopt a resolution aimed towards recognizing parental rights in the school district.
