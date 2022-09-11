ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

The Surfalorus Film Festival begins this weekend, Sept. 18-21

Celebrate eleven years of the Surfalorus Film Festival, presented by North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, taking place on the Outer Banks Sept. 18-21. Tickets are available at Surfalorus.com for all of the screenings. Surfalorus brings a stacked lineup of films including Mike Leech’s portrait of local legend Jesse...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Sign up for the 11th Annual Surfin’ Turkey 5k and Puppy Drum Fun Run to support Hatteras youth on Nov. 24

The Surfin’ Turkey 5K starts at 8am and the Puppy Drum Fun Run starts at 9am. Running this beautiful 5K course through the historic fishing village of Hatteras supports the youth of Hatteras Island. The proceeds from this race support the Hatteras Island Youth Education fund (HIYEF). HIYEF provides funding for educational opportunities and enrichment in Hatteras Island schools. We can’t wait to trot around Hatteras village this Thanksgiving Day as we raise funds to support educational opportunities for Hatteras Island students! Join us as an individual to run, walk, or jog this beautiful course or sign up as a rafter group with your friends and family!
HATTERAS, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel to Open February 2023

Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will complement the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Herbert T. Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City, September 13

Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Connie D. Liverman of Kill Devil Hills, September 13

Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10

David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Southern Shores beach nourishment update

The Town of Southern Shores issued this project update on Sept. 13. The contractor for the Town’s beach nourishment project, Weeks Marine, is planning to begin delivering construction equipment to the Trout Run beach access beginning tomorrow, Sept. 14. The beach access will remain open unless crews are actively using it to load and unload equipment.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Jerome Keenan Eisensmith of Rodanthe, September 11

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Jerome Keenan Eisensmith passed away at 43 years of age. Jerome was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. He lived his life in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jerome loved his family, friends, and fishing at the beach. Jerome is survived by his son Elijah Eisensmith, his sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith, and his parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith.
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Charlotte B. Mitchell of Kill Devil Hills, September 10

Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Blackstock says state grades show Dare schools closing COVID learning gap

Individual school grades include four Bs, 5 Cs, and one D. The Dare County School District is making up learning ground lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent 2021-2022 school performance grades released earlier this month by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). “I believe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Seashore updates and programs at OBX National Parks

Read about night beach driving, the Bodie Island Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary event, a beach cleanup event this Saturday, and educational programs in the Sept. 12, 2022 issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
NAGS HEAD, NC
coastalreview.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11

Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Jarvis S. Smithson of Camden, September 10

Jarvis Seeley Smithson, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County, NC on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson, he was the loving husband of Ruth Smithson for sixty-five years. Jarvis retired from Ford Motor Company after more than twenty years of employment. A member of Geneva Baptist Church, he enjoyed NASCAR and professional football. An avid gardener and painter, he was a volunteer for his local rescue squad.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver of Wanchese, September 10

Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is survived by his...
WANCHESE, NC

