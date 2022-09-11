Read full article on original website
How to Disable the Snipping Tool in Windows 11
The Snipping Tool is a built-in program in Windows that lets you capture screenshots. You can use this tool if you want to share something with someone or if you need to save a copy of what is on your screen. However, if you don't use it to take screenshots...
How to Make Windows Ignore an External HDD and Boot Faster
The more Boot processes your PC has to go through, the longer it will take for your computer to start. One of those processes is checking all connected hard drives to see which contains the operating system. And if you have a few external HDDs connected without operating systems installed on them, they can arbitrarily slow things down.
WebView2: What You Should Know as a Windows 10 User
In June 2022, Microsoft announced that it would make the WebView2 runtime available to all Windows 10 devices running at least April 2018 updates. The main reason is to make the benefits of the technology in web content development easily accessible to Windows 10 users. Currently, WebView2 technology helps to power many web applications, including Microsoft Office.
What Is the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and How Do You Install it?
Many people don’t know this, but Windows comes with a display driver from Microsoft. It's called the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter, and this driver can save your back when drivers from GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA aren’t on hand. Let’s dive a bit deeper into the Microsoft Basic Display...
How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11
Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
How to Correct Errors in a PDF Invoice
You would have seen many PDF files and using PDF invoices for your product or services. But if you get worked up at the sight of incorrect PDFs, we have some good news. You can edit PDF invoices yourself—with the right tools and apps, you can do it easily. So let's explore a few ways to correct errors in a PDF invoice. You'll find it handy and productive to do so.
What Is Waterfox and Is It Safe?
There are plenty of web browsers on the market, and many of them are advertised as secure and private alternatives to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In reality, only a select few can actually be considered safe, and all of them have their flaws. Waterfox is sometimes touted as a...
3 Ways to Screenshot Right-Click Context Menus on Linux
If you take a lot of screenshots on your computer, there are several tools that can help you do it effectively. However, most of these screenshot tools don't allow you to screenshot right-click menus in Linux. As such, if you need to take screenshots of right-click/context menus on your computer—perhaps...
Why Chrome is Causing Blue Screen Errors? How to Fix it
Despite earning a bad reputation for using up a lot of system resources, Google Chrome is still our preferred browser. But in recent times, it has also started giving users a hard time by causing Blue screen errors. This issue seems to get solved in most cases after adjusting chrome’s...
How to Repair a Corrupted ZIP Archive in Windows 10 & 11
The ZIP file format is one of the most common formats for archiving files. Many users attach ZIP archives to emails for file sharing. It’s also a widely utilized archive format for packaging and distributing software. However, ZIP archives can get corrupted. When a ZIP file is corrupted, you’ll...
8 Common Ways to Fix Your MacBook’s Touch Bar
Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro models but eventually discontinued it from the redesigned 2021 lineup due to a lack of positive reception. Nevertheless, many people still own Touch Bar-equipped MacBooks, and even the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro still has it. In most cases, it's beneficial and helps people create a smoother workflow. But many users have reported that it often stops working or freezes.
How to Prevent Others From Creating, Deleting, or Running Tasks in the Windows Task Scheduler
You can easily automate tasks on your Windows device using the Task Scheduler. However, it’s irritating when others make changes to the Task Scheduler without your permission. To resolve this issue, we’ll show you how to prevent others from creating, deleting, running, or stopping tasks in the Task Scheduler....
9 Troubleshooting Tips for When Gmail Stops Receiving Emails
Gmail is among the most popular free email services. However, like any other online service, it has its own set of issues. One common issue that users face is when Gmail stops receiving any new mail. As such, if Gmail is not receiving any new mail, try the below troubleshooting...
How to Fix the "Folder Cannot Be Shared" Error in Windows
Windows makes it easy to share files and folders across a local network... at least, most of the time. Occasionally, you can encounter the "folder cannot be shared" error message. This is a frustrating problem, but one that can be solved quite easily. Here's how to fix the "folder cannot be shared" error on Windows.
How to Use the Touchpad on Your Linux Laptop as a Graphics Pad
Graphics tablets are expensive, and a mouse isn't intuitive to draw with. If you have a Linux laptop with a touchpad, you already have a rudimentary graphics tab built in. Here's how to use your touchpad as a basic drawing surface on Linux. Why Use Your Laptop’s Touchpad as a...
How to Transfer Data From Your Android Smartphone to an iPhone 14
Following Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 lineup was officially announced. With many people excited to get their hands on the latest iPhone 14, it begs the question of how Android users can transfer their existing smartphone's data to the iPhone 14 handset. For iPhone to iPhone users, the...
A Quick Windows Security Guide for Windows 11
The security of the files stored on your PC is of utmost importance. That goes double in this digital age, where data is constantly threatened by malware such as viruses, trojans, ransomware, and more. While Windows 11 is the most secure Microsoft operating system to date, it is still susceptible to a range of potentially threatening malware, which is why you need to make the most of Windows Security.
How to Fix Crashing Apps on a Samsung Galaxy Phone
It's not too uncommon for Android apps to crash. There can be various reasons for this; maybe your phone didn't boot correctly, maybe it's out of storage, maybe you didn't grant apps the necessary permissions, or something else entirely. In this guide, we'll show you eight ways to fix crashing...
What Is the Windows Remote Desktop Services Tool, and What Are Its Benefits?
The Windows Remote Desktop Services (RDS) tool allows you to remotely access other computers. But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? Also, what are the pros and cons of using it?. This article answers all the questions you might have about Remote Desktop Services. We’ll...
5 Major Linux OS Distributions That You Can Now Install on Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer that has become very popular among curious enthusiasts, educators, and professionals. This has brought life to a variety of projects inspired by creative imaginations. You can utilize the power of this tiny computer to give life to your model train scenery, learn to...
