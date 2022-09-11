ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the Snipping Tool in Windows 11

The Snipping Tool is a built-in program in Windows that lets you capture screenshots. You can use this tool if you want to share something with someone or if you need to save a copy of what is on your screen. However, if you don't use it to take screenshots...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Make Windows Ignore an External HDD and Boot Faster

The more Boot processes your PC has to go through, the longer it will take for your computer to start. One of those processes is checking all connected hard drives to see which contains the operating system. And if you have a few external HDDs connected without operating systems installed on them, they can arbitrarily slow things down.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

WebView2: What You Should Know as a Windows 10 User

In June 2022, Microsoft announced that it would make the WebView2 runtime available to all Windows 10 devices running at least April 2018 updates. The main reason is to make the benefits of the technology in web content development easily accessible to Windows 10 users. Currently, WebView2 technology helps to power many web applications, including Microsoft Office.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and How Do You Install it?

Many people don’t know this, but Windows comes with a display driver from Microsoft. It's called the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter, and this driver can save your back when drivers from GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA aren’t on hand. Let’s dive a bit deeper into the Microsoft Basic Display...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11

Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Correct Errors in a PDF Invoice

You would have seen many PDF files and using PDF invoices for your product or services. But if you get worked up at the sight of incorrect PDFs, we have some good news. You can edit PDF invoices yourself—with the right tools and apps, you can do it easily. So let's explore a few ways to correct errors in a PDF invoice. You'll find it handy and productive to do so.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

What Is Waterfox and Is It Safe?

There are plenty of web browsers on the market, and many of them are advertised as secure and private alternatives to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In reality, only a select few can actually be considered safe, and all of them have their flaws. Waterfox is sometimes touted as a...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Screenshot Right-Click Context Menus on Linux

If you take a lot of screenshots on your computer, there are several tools that can help you do it effectively. However, most of these screenshot tools don't allow you to screenshot right-click menus in Linux. As such, if you need to take screenshots of right-click/context menus on your computer—perhaps...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Why Chrome is Causing Blue Screen Errors? How to Fix it

Despite earning a bad reputation for using up a lot of system resources, Google Chrome is still our preferred browser. But in recent times, it has also started giving users a hard time by causing Blue screen errors. This issue seems to get solved in most cases after adjusting chrome’s...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Repair a Corrupted ZIP Archive in Windows 10 & 11

The ZIP file format is one of the most common formats for archiving files. Many users attach ZIP archives to emails for file sharing. It’s also a widely utilized archive format for packaging and distributing software. However, ZIP archives can get corrupted. When a ZIP file is corrupted, you’ll...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Common Ways to Fix Your MacBook’s Touch Bar

Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro models but eventually discontinued it from the redesigned 2021 lineup due to a lack of positive reception. Nevertheless, many people still own Touch Bar-equipped MacBooks, and even the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro still has it. In most cases, it's beneficial and helps people create a smoother workflow. But many users have reported that it often stops working or freezes.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Troubleshooting Tips for When Gmail Stops Receiving Emails

Gmail is among the most popular free email services. However, like any other online service, it has its own set of issues. One common issue that users face is when Gmail stops receiving any new mail. As such, if Gmail is not receiving any new mail, try the below troubleshooting...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the "Folder Cannot Be Shared" Error in Windows

Windows makes it easy to share files and folders across a local network... at least, most of the time. Occasionally, you can encounter the "folder cannot be shared" error message. This is a frustrating problem, but one that can be solved quite easily. Here's how to fix the "folder cannot be shared" error on Windows.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Touchpad on Your Linux Laptop as a Graphics Pad

Graphics tablets are expensive, and a mouse isn't intuitive to draw with. If you have a Linux laptop with a touchpad, you already have a rudimentary graphics tab built in. Here's how to use your touchpad as a basic drawing surface on Linux. Why Use Your Laptop’s Touchpad as a...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Transfer Data From Your Android Smartphone to an iPhone 14

Following Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 lineup was officially announced. With many people excited to get their hands on the latest iPhone 14, it begs the question of how Android users can transfer their existing smartphone's data to the iPhone 14 handset. For iPhone to iPhone users, the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

A Quick Windows Security Guide for Windows 11

The security of the files stored on your PC is of utmost importance. That goes double in this digital age, where data is constantly threatened by malware such as viruses, trojans, ransomware, and more. While Windows 11 is the most secure Microsoft operating system to date, it is still susceptible to a range of potentially threatening malware, which is why you need to make the most of Windows Security.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Crashing Apps on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

It's not too uncommon for Android apps to crash. There can be various reasons for this; maybe your phone didn't boot correctly, maybe it's out of storage, maybe you didn't grant apps the necessary permissions, or something else entirely. In this guide, we'll show you eight ways to fix crashing...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Major Linux OS Distributions That You Can Now Install on Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer that has become very popular among curious enthusiasts, educators, and professionals. This has brought life to a variety of projects inspired by creative imaginations. You can utilize the power of this tiny computer to give life to your model train scenery, learn to...
COMPUTERS

