Notre Dame tumbles out of latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll
By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
The Irish didn’t draw it up like this and that was reflected in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Everyone associated with Notre Dame would like to hit the restart button on the season, especially head coach Marcus Freeman. As Nick Shepkowski so eloquently put it: The honeymoon is over.
The Irish weren’t the only other team that fell on what could be deemed “upset Saturday” in college football. Sixth-ranked Texas A&M lost to unranked Appalachian State at home. No. 8 Baylor lost to No. 25 BYU on the road. No. 20 Kentucky defeated No. 19 Florida in Gainesville. Unranked Tennessee went on the road and defeated No. 14 Pittsburgh, and No. 18 Wisconsin lost at home to unranked Washington State.
Find out below where each team is ranked after the chaotic second weekend of college football. (Last week’s ranking in parenthesis.)
