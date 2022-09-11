Notre Dame tumbles out of latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish didn’t draw it up like this and that was reflected in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Everyone associated with Notre Dame would like to hit the restart button on the season, especially head coach Marcus Freeman. As Nick Shepkowski so eloquently put it: The honeymoon is over.

The Irish weren’t the only other team that fell on what could be deemed “upset Saturday” in college football. Sixth-ranked Texas A&M lost to unranked Appalachian State at home. No. 8 Baylor lost to No. 25 BYU on the road. No. 20 Kentucky defeated No. 19 Florida in Gainesville. Unranked Tennessee went on the road and defeated No. 14 Pittsburgh, and No. 18 Wisconsin lost at home to unranked Washington State.

Find out below where each team is ranked after the chaotic second weekend of college football. (Last week’s ranking in parenthesis.)

No. 25 Pittsburgh (14)

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Vols defeated Pitt, 34-27, in overtime.

No. 24 Oregon (24)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks down field against Eastern Washington during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022.

No. 23 Penn State (NR)

Sept. 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio, 46-10. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Texas A&M (6)

Sept. 10, 2022; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher yells as they play against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Appalachian State Mountaineers won, 17-14. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 Florida (19)

No. 20 Texas (22)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian yells orders at players during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.

No. 19 Baylor (8)

Sept. 10, 2022; Provo, Utah; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) completes a catch against Baylor Bears safety Al Walcott (13) in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Wake Forest (21)

Sept. 10, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) celebrates with running back Quinton Cooley (28) after a touchdown during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Ole Miss (23)

Sept. 10, 2022; Oxford; Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) after a touchdown against the Central Arkansas Bears during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Tennessee (NR)

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates after a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tennessee defeated Pitt 34-27 in overtime.

No. 15 Utah (15)

Sept. 10, 2022; Salt Lake City; Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent (26) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 BYU (25)

Sept. 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talmage Gunther is embraced by a fan after the Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 Miami, FL (16)

Sept. 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith (5) celebrates his touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 North Carolina St. (13)

Sept. 10, 2022; Raleigh; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Anthony Smith (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Julian Gray (8) during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Arkansas (17)

No. 10 Kentucky (20)

Sept. 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida; Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) makes a field goal against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Michigan State (11)

Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

No. 8 USC (12)

Sept. 10, 2022; Stanford, California; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Oklahoma State (10)

Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford (94) celebrates beside Brock Martin (9) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won, 34-17

No. 6 Oklahoma (7)

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.

No. 5 Michigan (5)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates on the sidelines during the second half of the 56-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

No. 4 Clemson (4)

Sept. 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs 17 yards for a touchdown against Furman Paladins safety Jalen Miller (36) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Ohio State (3)

Sept. 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

No. 2 Georgia (2)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) moves the ball down the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Samford and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

No. 1 Alabama (1)