Kansas man jailed on a warrant for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at a home in Atchison. On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On July 22, police...
KCTV 5
2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two boys and led to a brief, precautionary school lockout. According to police, two juvenile males were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel...
Trial begins for 84-year-old accused of killing KC attorney in 2017
Five years after Brookside lawyer Tom Pickert was gunned down in his front yard, the trial began Tuesday for 84-year-old suspect David Jungerman.
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
Two teens shot, seriously injured near 73rd, Parallel in KCK
A shooting near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, left two children seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
2 burglary suspects injured in crash after KCK police chase
Two suspects in an attempted car break-in were injured in a crash after a reported shooting and chase with KCK police ended in Kansas City.
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
WIBW
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
jimmycsays.com
An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom
David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash
KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
Former Belton city manager sues mayor, alleging retaliation
A former Belton city manager filed a lawsuit against Belton Mayor Norman Larkey, alleging her firing was retaliation.
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
