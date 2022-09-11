ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed on a warrant for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at a home in Atchison. On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On July 22, police...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two boys and led to a brief, precautionary school lockout. According to police, two juvenile males were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
TOPEKA, KS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom

David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests In The Area Counties

Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
LINN COUNTY, MO
