49ers injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell ruled out vs. Bears

The 49ers late in the first half have ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell for Sunday’s game in Chicago due to a knee injury.

He finished the game with 41 yards on six carries.

Injuries were a problem for him last season when he played just 11 games due to various injury issues. He also missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury this year.

Jeff Wilson Jr. and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason are the club’s other two active RBs.