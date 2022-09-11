49ers injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell ruled out vs. Bears
The 49ers late in the first half have ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell for Sunday’s game in Chicago due to a knee injury.
He finished the game with 41 yards on six carries.
Injuries were a problem for him last season when he played just 11 games due to various injury issues. He also missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury this year.
Jeff Wilson Jr. and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason are the club’s other two active RBs.
Comments / 0