49ers highlights: Deebo Samuel scores 1st TD of season

The 49ers finally got it together for a full drive. After some issues with protection, a couple missed throws and a turnover ended their other drives, San Francisco punched one in to go ahead 7-0 five minutes into the second quarter. There was a triple option to start the drive. Then QB Trey Lance threw a dime to WR Ray-Ray McCloud for 20 yards. A few plays later it was Deebo Samuel lined up in the backfield, and he took a handoff around the right side for the game’s opening score.>