AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing
If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach
On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Conference Opener Against Kansas State
The kickoff time for Brent Venables' Big 12 head coaching debut was announced on Monday morning.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Paul Finebaum Reveals If He'd Hire Urban Meyer At Nebraska
Nebraska is set to have a wide-ranging coaching search after the program fired Scott Forst on Sunday. Frost was let go after the Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. They lost both games by a combined six points as Frost's issue with losing one-score games continued to get worse.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
