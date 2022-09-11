ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Two Gators dealing with injuries following Week 2 loss vs Kentucky

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik5t4_0hrC1sK500

Two Gators left Saturday’s contest against the Kentucky Wildcats early due to injury. Starting right tackle Michael Tarquin departed during the second quarter due to a lower leg injury, and sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller returned to the locker room in the second half with the same diagnosis.

Following the game, Billy Napier didn’t have much information to give on the two.

“Ventrell’s a little bit banged up,” Napier said. “We’ll have an update for you next week,” Billy Napier said after the game. “Obviously, two injuries in the game with Ventrell and Mike Tarquin. Both are lower leg injuries, and we’ll give you that information later next week.”

The Gators lost Miller last year after Week 2 to a torn bicep. He didn’t play for the rest of the season, which caused Mohamoud Diabate to shift into the starting position. Diabate is in Utah now and it would be either true freshman Shemar James or Scooby Williams to step up at linebacker if Miller is out for a while.

Tarquin’s backup is Austin Barber, who is a fine replacement for the first-year starter. The problem is that Florida only has so many offensive linemen it trusts, and adding Barber to the starting group means less depth behind him. Kamryn Waites would be the next tackle up, and then the options get pretty slim.

Hopefully, Miller and Tarquin aren’t out for too long and Florida doesn’t have to worry about it for too long. But Miller’s injury history is concerning and Napier’s non-update isn’t very reassuring.

List

List

List

List

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry football coach sentenced for incident last October

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry High School assistant football coach has been sentenced for an incident at a football game last October. Geronnie Rollins was ejected from a game in Lake Butler, where Union County Sheriff’s deputies had to tackle him after he refused to leave. A jury...
NEWBERRY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation

The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
CARTERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#Ventrell
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’

For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Mobile home in Gainesville is severely damaged after a fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A mobile home is severely damaged following a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on NW 54th St. Crew members reported seeing heavy smoke and flames spewing out of the back of the home. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
legalexaminer.com

Exactech Financial Officer Fired and Sues Company over Hip and Knee Implant Recall Liability

More details about the Exactech hip, knee, and ankle implant recall came out last month in an employment lawsuit filed by Kerem Bolukbasi, the former chief financial officer of Exactech. The orthopedic implant manufacturer has now recalled over 100,000 hips and 140,000 knee implants as a result of polyethylene deterioration in the implants that is resulting in early failures of the implants and damage to patients bones called osteolysis from exposure to the deteriorating plastic in the implants. Many of these patients have had to have major surgery to have the implants removed and replaced.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy