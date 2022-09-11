Florida falls in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Kentucky loss

Florida’s Week 2 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats may have seemed like the end of the world, but the Gators only fell two spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 21.

Last week, the Associated Press ranked Florida as high as No. 12 in the nation, but the Coaches Poll had him at No. 19 — one spot in front of Kentucky — and that proved to be more accurate. Of course, UK ended up being better than expected and has now shot up to No. 10 following a 2-0 start.

The good news is Florida is still ranked. The bad news is that it’s not anywhere near the top of the conference. Alabama and Georgia remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, both in the conference and country. Arkansas is battling Kentucky for the No. 3 spot in the SEC and is ranked just behind them at No. 11 on the Coaches Poll.

, Florida’s Week 4 opponent, sits at No. 16 and Ole Miss is No. 17. The Gators are one spot ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies, but they just lost to Appalachian State in a low-scoring affair.

As far as the in-state rivals, Florida State remains on the outside of the top 25 but should be next in if they can keep up the winning streak. Miami is ranked No. 13 and climbing.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) –

2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) –

3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) –

4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 –

5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 –

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137

8 USC 2-0 1,133

10 Kentucky 2-0 901

11 Arkansas 2-0 857

12 NC State 2-0 816

13 Miami (FL) 2-0 805

14 BYU 2-0 739

15 Utah 1-1 673 –

16

1-1 556

17 Mississippi 1-1 552

18 Wake Forest 1-1 540

19 Baylor 1-1 531 -11

20 Texas 1-1 306

21 Florida 1-1 297 -2

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16

24 Oregon 1-1 197 –

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

List

List

List

List

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!