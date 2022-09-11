ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida falls in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Kentucky loss

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlJiX_0hrC1qYd00

Florida’s Week 2 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats may have seemed like the end of the world, but the Gators only fell two spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 21.

Last week, the Associated Press ranked Florida as high as No. 12 in the nation, but the Coaches Poll had him at No. 19 — one spot in front of Kentucky — and that proved to be more accurate. Of course, UK ended up being better than expected and has now shot up to No. 10 following a 2-0 start.

The good news is Florida is still ranked. The bad news is that it’s not anywhere near the top of the conference. Alabama and Georgia remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, both in the conference and country. Arkansas is battling Kentucky for the No. 3 spot in the SEC and is ranked just behind them at No. 11 on the Coaches Poll.

, Florida’s Week 4 opponent, sits at No. 16 and Ole Miss is No. 17. The Gators are one spot ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies, but they just lost to Appalachian State in a low-scoring affair.

As far as the in-state rivals, Florida State remains on the outside of the top 25 but should be next in if they can keep up the winning streak. Miami is ranked No. 13 and climbing.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) –

2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) –

3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) –

4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 –

5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 –

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137

8 USC 2-0 1,133

10 Kentucky 2-0 901

11 Arkansas 2-0 857

12 NC State 2-0 816

13 Miami (FL) 2-0 805

14 BYU 2-0 739

15 Utah 1-1 673 –

16

1-1 556

17 Mississippi 1-1 552

18 Wake Forest 1-1 540

19 Baylor 1-1 531 -11

20 Texas 1-1 306

21 Florida 1-1 297 -2

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16

24 Oregon 1-1 197 –

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

List

List

List

List

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What beating Florida means for Kentucky football going forward

Kentucky football has downed the Florida Gators once again, but how much will that ultimately say about them from a competitive standpoint?. Being ranked in the top 10 isn’t something that is typically expected of Kentucky football, but that is nonetheless what the program has achieved after downing the Florida Gators in Gainesville, 26-16.
GAINESVILLE, FL
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida

It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Utah State
WLKY.com

2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Coaches Poll#Florida State#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Gators#The Associated Press#Nos#Sec#The Texas A M Aggies#Appalachian State#Rank Team Record Points#Clemson
WCJB

Newberry football coach sentenced for incident last October

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry High School assistant football coach has been sentenced for an incident at a football game last October. Geronnie Rollins was ejected from a game in Lake Butler, where Union County Sheriff’s deputies had to tackle him after he refused to leave. A jury...
NEWBERRY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
Independent Florida Alligator

Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation

The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
CARTERVILLE, IL
WTVQ

State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
GEORGETOWN, KY
visitgainesville.com

Fall in Love with Gainesville and Alachua County Festivals

Beautiful Gainesville and Alachua County feature fall festivals, multi-day arts and music events, over 100 miles of bike trails and blueways on which to enjoy North Florida’s idyllic autumn weather. Enjoy world-class museums and performing arts then kick back at a craft brewery or savor innovative cuisine and specialty cocktails at inspired local restaurants.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy