Fontana, CA

KTLA

Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Fontana, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting

GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
GLENDORA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters

A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
HEMET, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police rescue family from raging flash flood (video)

Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family, who was being swept away by the fast-moving […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA
metalinjection

LA District Attorney Gives An Update On The MARILYN MANSON Investigation

Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of sexual abuse by actor Evan Rachel Wood. Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser in February 2021 after previously detailing being mentally and physically tortured by "an older man" when she was 18-years-old. You can see the details of her original accusations here. Wood has since launched a documentary named Phoenix Rising about her lawsuit, while Manson has filed a lawsuit against Wood for defamation, emotional distress, and "impersonation over the internet."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

