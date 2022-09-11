Read full article on original website
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
recordgazette.net
Additional eyes in the sky, BolaWraps approved for Beaumont police officers
Beaumont city council has approved purchase of BolaWrap devices to help Beaumont Police Department’s need to calm or diffuse situations with the use of as little force as possible. The handheld remote restraint discharges an 8-foot Kevlar cord that is equipped with entangling barbs at each end of the...
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
Retired LASD Chief Files Latest Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department chief Monday sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a coverup of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
petsplusmag.com
PetSmart Robbery Spree: Arizona Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase, Gunfire
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree. The series of crimes ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed...
O.C. man who pointed laser at sheriff's department helicopter gets five years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at park in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 12 at about 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was stabbed at Ralph Lewis Park in the 7800 block of Elm Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
smobserved.com
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters
A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
San Bernardino police rescue family from raging flash flood (video)
Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family, who was being swept away by the fast-moving […]
foxla.com
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
metalinjection
LA District Attorney Gives An Update On The MARILYN MANSON Investigation
Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of sexual abuse by actor Evan Rachel Wood. Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser in February 2021 after previously detailing being mentally and physically tortured by "an older man" when she was 18-years-old. You can see the details of her original accusations here. Wood has since launched a documentary named Phoenix Rising about her lawsuit, while Manson has filed a lawsuit against Wood for defamation, emotional distress, and "impersonation over the internet."
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later.
