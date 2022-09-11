ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

KTLA

Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting

GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
GLENDORA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with trafficking underage teen

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did...
STANTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Man pointing BB Gun at drivers arrested and cited

On Saturday Sept 10 sheriffs were flagged down by an employee of Circle K on Old Woman Springs Road on reports of a man in a cowboy hat assaulting people with a gun. The deputies made contact with 23 year-old Timothy Bartley, who was found to have a BB Gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Timothy Bartley was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court – and released on the scene.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Chop Shop Given the Axe in Irwindale Sept. 7

IRWINDALE – One person was arrested after a business check at an auto dismantling location revealed seven stolen vehicles being taken apart. The owner of All California Auto Wrecking, 867 Alpha St., was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of auto theft charges. The seven stolen vehicles being dismantled were towed from the business, according to the Irwindale Police Department.
IRWINDALE, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘

New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

