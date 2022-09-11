Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsSan Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at park in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 12 at about 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was stabbed at Ralph Lewis Park in the 7800 block of Elm Avenue.
O.C. man who pointed laser at sheriff's department helicopter gets five years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot.
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with trafficking underage teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
z1077fm.com
Man pointing BB Gun at drivers arrested and cited
On Saturday Sept 10 sheriffs were flagged down by an employee of Circle K on Old Woman Springs Road on reports of a man in a cowboy hat assaulting people with a gun. The deputies made contact with 23 year-old Timothy Bartley, who was found to have a BB Gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Timothy Bartley was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court – and released on the scene.
KTLA.com
Riverside County teacher arrested for being drunk in class: Sheriff’s Department
A 44-year-old teacher in Thermal was arrested Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department found him to be under the influence of alcohol while instructing students, officials said. Brian Nichols, who lives in Palm Springs, was arrested shortly after 10:15 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated...
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Additional eyes in the sky, BolaWraps approved for Beaumont police officers
Beaumont city council has approved purchase of BolaWrap devices to help Beaumont Police Department’s need to calm or diffuse situations with the use of as little force as possible. The handheld remote restraint discharges an 8-foot Kevlar cord that is equipped with entangling barbs at each end of the...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
KTLA.com
Anaheim woman previously arrested for DUI faces murder charge after fatal hit-and-run while under the influence: Police
An Anaheim woman faces murder and hit-and-run charges after she struck and killed a bicyclist while under the influence Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Adriana Bernal, 36, is accused of killing a man who was riding his bicycle on Jamboree Road south of University Drive just...
sgvcitywatch.com
Chop Shop Given the Axe in Irwindale Sept. 7
IRWINDALE – One person was arrested after a business check at an auto dismantling location revealed seven stolen vehicles being taken apart. The owner of All California Auto Wrecking, 867 Alpha St., was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of auto theft charges. The seven stolen vehicles being dismantled were towed from the business, according to the Irwindale Police Department.
foxla.com
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
newyorkbeacon.com
New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘
New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
petsplusmag.com
PetSmart Robbery Spree: Arizona Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase, Gunfire
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree. The series of crimes ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed...
