Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama somehow remains on top in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyYCe_0hrBx47200
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama nearly suffered a loss on the road against the Texas Longhorns in a nail-biter in Week 2. Instead, Bryce Young flexed his nerves of steel and led the Crimson Tide to a game-winning drive that ended in a field goal by Will Reichard.

Though Alabama remains undefeated heading into Week 3 against Louisiana-Monroe, the one-point win was just enough to have the team hold on to the top spot.

Plenty of changes can be found all around the latest poll, and there will surely be more as the weeks go by and the field of contenders begins to level out.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) –

2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) –

3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) –

4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 –

5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 –

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137

8 USC 2-0 1,133

10 Kentucky 2-0 901

11 Arkansas 2-0 857

12 NC State 2-0 816

13 Miami 2-0 805

14 BYU 2-0 739

15 Utah 1-1 673 –

16

2-0 591

17 Ole Miss 2-0 552

18 Wake Forest 2-0 540

19 Baylor 2-0 531 -11

20 Texas 1-1 306

21 Florida 1-1 297 -2

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16

24 Oregon 1-1 197 –

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
#Usa Today Sports#Coaches Poll#American Football#College Football#Rank Team Record Points#Clemson#Usc#Texas A M#Florida State 85#Appalachian State 50#Air Force 48#Kansas State 46#Notre Dame 35#Washington State 29#Texas Tech 24
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Oklahoma at Nebraska odds and lines

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Sooners registered a 33-3 win against...
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
