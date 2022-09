New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a forgotten man in Week 1’s 21-20 win against the Tennessee Titans on the road, as he only had minimal exposure on the field. That led some to jump to the conclusion that Giants head coach Brian Daboll might not really be that fond of the second-year wideout. That is not the case, though.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO