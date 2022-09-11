ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama takes stumble in latest AP Top-25 Poll after near loss to Texas

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s Week 2 contest on the road did not go as planned. The Crimson Tide was the favorite and ultimately left Austin with a win, but it came at a cost.

The Texas Longhorns did not let Nick Saban and Alabama roll all over them for four full quarters, only the final few minutes.

A 20-19 win over the Longhorns lets Alabama stroll into Week 3 against Louisiana-Monroe undefeated, but the Tide fall in the latest AP poll.

Now ranked No. 2, the Georgia Bulldogs take over the top spot. However, the Crimson Tide remains on top of Ohio State.

There’s plenty of time left in the season for the Crimson Tide to recover and the reigning runner-ups to the national title are still in the College Football Playoff picture.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as Week3 approaches and the 2022 college football season continues.

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
