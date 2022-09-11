Alabama takes stumble in latest AP Top-25 Poll after near loss to Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s Week 2 contest on the road did not go as planned. The Crimson Tide was the favorite and ultimately left Austin with a win, but it came at a cost.

The Texas Longhorns did not let Nick Saban and Alabama roll all over them for four full quarters, only the final few minutes.

A 20-19 win over the Longhorns lets Alabama stroll into Week 3 against Louisiana-Monroe undefeated, but the Tide fall in the latest AP poll.

Now ranked No. 2, the Georgia Bulldogs take over the top spot. However, the Crimson Tide remains on top of Ohio State.

There’s plenty of time left in the season for the Crimson Tide to recover and the reigning runner-ups to the national title are still in the College Football Playoff picture.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as Week3 approaches and the 2022 college football season continues.

