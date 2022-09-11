ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF: Apple Showcases New iPhone Photo Tech on Oprah, Hillary Clinton

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ymn6_0hrBve6l00

At the Toronto International Film Festival , Apple is debuting several projects, including the Oprah Winfrey-produced Sidney Poitier doc to the latest feature starring Jennifer Lawrence, Causeway . Earlier in the week, the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone, the 14 Pro Max.

Apple used TIFF to showcase their newest iPhone’s image-capturing capabilities with some of the first images Apple has released taken by new tech, including a 48mp camera, being of the talent behind the upcoming film and television projects. Taken at The Apple Studio in Toronto by photographer Briony Douglas, iPhone shot portraits include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton ( Gutsy ), LaKeith Standfield ( The Changeling ) and Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway ).

Other Apple projects debuting at the fest include the doc Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues , Zac Efron-fronted The Greatest Beer Run and the Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor starrer Ray and Raymond .

See more images from the Apple studio below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtLoY_0hrBve6l00
Oprah Winfrey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq9kB_0hrBve6l00
Gayle King
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXbuh_0hrBve6l00
Lakeith Stanfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQ8AN_0hrBve6l00
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KR1IQ_0hrBve6l00
Chelsea and Hillary Clinton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onj80_0hrBve6l00
Reginald Alan Hudlin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PsiS_0hrBve6l00
Shamier Anderson Stephan James

HipHopDX.com

T.I. Addresses Rumors 50 Cent Gave His 'Power Book II' Role To Method Man

T.I. has provided some insight into his current relationship with 50 Cent, almost a year after challenging him to a Verzuz battle. Speaking to former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson during a recent episode of his Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Tip was asked about a rumor he was replaced by Method Man for a role in Power Book II: Ghost.
NFL
NYLON

Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie

Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: All the Details on the Best Dressed Looks

Major style was served at Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, with television’s biggest stars embracing unabashed opulence on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Lily James in shimmering Atelier Versace to Zendaya in Maison Valentino and Elle Fanning in a strapless black and pink silk gown meant to evoke thoughts of golden-age Hollywood (by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long), leading ladies indeed were in the mood to channel glamour on Monday evening. More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys Analysis: TV's Awards Show Celebrating Itself Is in Grave DangerEmmys Snubs: Top Nominees 'Barry,' 'Only Murders in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
#New Iphone#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Smart Phone#Ios#Tiff#The Apple Studio#Black Blues
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
BET

Oprah Discusses Sidney Poitier Documentary And Her Own Biopic That’s In The Works

Sidney Poitier is a household name that will live on for years. The actor-director is a Hollywood icon that has opened doors for many Black actors in the entertainment industry. He was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award in 1964 for his role in the film Lilies of the Field and received an honorary award in 2001.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return

As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

The mix of musical genres in the title of this Toronto Film Festival Gala Presentation reflects the wildly uneven tone of this rare drama from Tyler Perry Studios, a lush romantic musical telling the story of a Southern lynching with echoes of the murder of Emmett Till in Mississippi 1955. An imminent bow on Netflix is probably the best strategy for it; Perry may have his following, but it’s hard to imagine a crossover audience for A Jazzman’s Blues. The setting is the city of Hopewell in Georgia, 1987, and an old Black lady is listening to a TV interview with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton’s Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of “Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing”

Hillary Clinton’s fall festival tour generated plenty of bemusement and column inches, and those appearances have now come under fire from Venice’s latest Golden Lion winner. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Poitras — whose new doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, took home Venice’s top prize — said it was “alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking the red carpet at Venice and at TIFF, and saying nothing about journalism,” a statement that prompted applause from the audience. More from The Hollywood ReporterIrene Papas, Greek Actress Who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com

It’s a foolhardy plan to craft a film almost entirely around the onscreen chemistry between two movie stars and hope for the best. But when those stars are George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the combustive power of their pairing will go a long-ish way. Thinly scripted rom-com Ticket to Paradise puffs its way through 104 minutes mostly on the vapors of its lead actors gassing around together, albeit with an assist from spectacular Australian scenery standing in for Bali. It’s the first time the actors have been paired on screen since dreary hostage drama Money Monster (2016), and it’s their first...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Harry Styles Says “Wasted Time” — A Central Theme of LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’ — Is the “Most Devastating Thing”

It may have been less than a week since Harry Styles was in Venice to talk about Don’t Worry Darling (and to, as he later joked, “spit on Chris Pine”), but Sunday saw the musician and rising film star sit down in Toronto to discuss an altogether different — but just as buzzy — project in which he has a leading role.   My Policeman, from director Michael Grandage and bowing at TIFF on Sunday night, sees Styles play Tom, a police officer in 1950s England who develops feelings for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). While the two keep their relationship a secret due to the repressive laws of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Raz Takes on the Celebrity Interview in New Podcast

As the host of the popular business podcast How I Built This, Guy Raz is used to having hours-long interviews with CEOs and entrepreneurs, coaxing out stories of the failures and successes that made his guests into the business heavyweights they are today. But for his next venture, Raz is turning his attention toward celebrities. While there is no shortage of celebrity in the podcast world, whether it be actors hosting podcasts or Hollywood stars appearing as headlining guests, Raz sees an opportunity to “demystify” the creative process and help listeners take something useful away from each episode.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Austria Submits ‘Corsage’ as Entry, Debuts Trailer (Exclusive)

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer’s critically acclaimed period drama starring Vicky Krieps (of Phantom Thread of Bergman Island) as Austria’s tortured 19th century Empress Elisabeth, has been chosen as the Austrian entry for the best international feature film Oscar competition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. THR has also obtained the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Emmys Analysis: TV's Awards Show Celebrating Itself Is in Grave DangerEmmys Snubs: Top Nominees 'Barry,' 'Only Murders in the Building' Fail to Win High-Profile Awards as 'Better Call Saul' Shut Out The film had its world premiere at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Films, Points North Institute Announce 2022 American Stories Doc Fellowship Grantees (Exclusive)

CNN Films and Points North Institute have revealed the five recipients of the 2022 American Stories Documentary Fellowship. The artist development program fellowship supports independent documentary filmmakers who, from diverse points of view, are exploring themes unique to American experiences. The five filmmaking teams named as this year’s fellowship recipients include Ameha Molla and Rajal Pitroda; Gabriela Díaz Arp and Karla Claudio Betancourt; Paige Bethmann and Jessica Epstein; Jordan Lord and Abby Sun; and Julie Wyman, Lindsey Dryden and Jonna McKone. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'Sidney' Producer on Bringing Oprah Winfrey, Apple on Board for "Long Overdue" Sidney Poitier...
MOVIES
