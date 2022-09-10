Read full article on original website
Healthline
Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?
There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
ahchealthenews.com
The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents
It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
studyfinds.org
Dinner bad for brain? Eating only during daytime slashes risk of anxiety, depression
BOSTON — Does the time you have your meals every day play a role in your mental health? Could having dinner be contributing to rising rates of depression? New research shows that eating during the day instead of at night may lower the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms.
msn.com
Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
PsyPost
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Psych Centra
How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development
During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
What is brown noise? Can this latest TikTok trend really help you sleep?
The latest TikTok trend has us listening to brown noise. According to TikTok, this has multiple benefits including helping you relax and quickly fall into a deep asleep. Getting insufficient sleep, and insomnia are common. So it’s no wonder many people are looking for ways to improve their sleep. But can brown noise help? If so, how? And what is brown noise anyway? What is brown noise? Is it like white noise? Brown noise, the better-known white noise, and even pink noise are examples of sonic hues. These are “constant” noises with minimal sound variation – highs, lows and changing speeds – compared...
precisionvaccinations.com
Polio-like Syndrome Alert Issued for Children
(Precision Vaccinations) — U.S.health officials recently issued an alert notifying doctors about an increase in enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) pediatric cases. This common virus can cause a polio-like syndrome in rare cases in children. The U.S. CDC Health Alert Network CDCHAN-00474, issued on September 9, 2022, confirmed various healthcare providers...
PsyPost
Scientists have started to examine whether “magic” mushrooms can help in the fight against obesity
A team of researchers has started to investigate whether psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in so-called “magic” mushrooms, shows promise as a potential treatment for obesity and eating disorders. Their initial results, published Translational Psychiatry, indicate that psilocybin does not lead to reduced body weight or...
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Futurity
Even mild COVID has lingering effects on young adults
After COVID-19, young people have increased cholesterol, high body mass index, and less physical stamina for a time, research finds. As a result, they may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term. The intermediate-term and long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infections on young adults...
The 11 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS
ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
earth.com
Emotional eating by teens is influenced by their parents
MedicalXpress
Eating behaviors of parents play a role in teens' emotional eating
Emotional eating, or eating as a coping mechanism for negative, positive, or stress-driven emotions, is associated with unhealthy dietary patterns and weight gain. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior discusses adolescent vulnerability to emotional eating and how various feeding practices used by parents, such as restriction, food as reward, and child involvement, influence eating behavior.
