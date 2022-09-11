Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Tulsa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Ole Miss’ Sept. 24 home football game vs. Tulsa, with the contest televised on SEC Network. The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the gridiron....
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Lafayette prepare for 51st edition of Crosstown Classic
Hold on to your hats folks. After two straight roller-coaster finishes in the annual contest, Oxford and Lafayette football and primed for the 51st edition of the Crosstown Classic. The Chargers (1-1) play host in this year’s contest after the Commodores (1-2) came away with a 34-23 win at home...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Athletics unveils new Next Level Exchange program
In conjunction with INFLCR, Ole Miss has launched its Next Level Exchange program to the public to assist student-athletes in growing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Next Level Exchange is a platform available free of charge to both student-athletes and third parties, to serve as a central location for NIL opportunities regarding Ole Miss student-athletes. The platform connects businesses and student-athletes to communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Wesley Foundation proposes new facilities, living quarters
Ole Miss Wesley Foundation filed a request to the Oxford Planning Commission for a special exception for use of their property located on West Jackson Ave. The property is 1.75 acres, and currently has an existing building of about 2,800 square feet, with another smaller residential building of about 600 square feet. The foundation is proposing to demolish both of the existing buildings in order to construct a new facility that will include office space, worship facilities, kitchen, activities space, lobby, lounge, and coffee area.
Oxford Eagle
Regents School presents plans for new College Hill facility
The Regents School of Oxford presented plans and renderings of a new school facility on College Hill Road to students and parents on Tuesday night. Regents is a private, Christian school serving 380 3K-12 students with a faculty and staff of over 50. Still in the fundraising phase of their campaign, Regents has raised nearly 80 percent of their $6 million goal to begin the building of the first phase of the new facilities.
Oxford Eagle
Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has auctioned off their back parking lot to non-profit organizations to raise money during Ole Miss home football games. Some organizations have raised as much as $2,000 during past seasons. The use of the parking lot as a fundraiser has been going on for...
Oxford Eagle
Regents School student awarded academic honors
Regents School of Oxford announced that National Merit Semifinalist Sydney Fuller has also received the National Rural and Small Town Award. Sydney Fuller excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Oxford Eagle
UM to host ethics conference October 6-8
The Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Mississippi will host the 2022 Society for Ethics Across the Curriculum (SEAC) Conference on Oct. 6-8. Two of the keynote lectures will be open to the public. Dr. Brian Berkey’s seminar will be on the topics of philosophy, public engagement, and...
Oxford Eagle
Okolona man arrested in Oxford for rape warrant
On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for rape was issued for his arrest. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Heard was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Heard was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department. He was given a bond of $50,000 by a Justice Court Judge.
Oxford Eagle
Materials delayed for construction in Punkin Water project
The City of Oxford is experiencing supply chain construction delays related to the connection of Punkin Water customers to the city. The contract for the first construction project has been executed, but the lead time for the materials has delayed the actual beginning of construction, according to Bart Robinson, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Thaxton man named Highway Angel for rescuing motorists from vehicle crash
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 10. Wil Burch, 21....
