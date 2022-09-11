Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
National Cheeseburger Day
We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
3rd major shooting on Milwaukee's Brady Street in as many months leaves neighborhood shocked
A shooting near Milwaukee’s Brady Street left four injured, one critically, early Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said they are still looking for the shooting suspect. It’s at least the third major shooting on or near the popular street in as many months. It’s also the...
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
GPS Impact: Rep. Brandtjen Calls Milwaukee get-out-the-vote effort ‘Zuckerbucks 2.0’
One Wisconsin lawmaker cannot believe that a predominantly Democratic city in the state is once again turning to an outside nonprofit to get out the vote in November. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, told The Center Square that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s support for a new voter engagement program in Milwaukee sounds very familiar.
Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought
FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
Milwaukee bar: Drink free if you have face tattoo before Post Malone show
A sports bar in Milwaukee is offering free drinks before Post Malone's concert at Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but there's a catch.
