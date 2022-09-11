ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

National Cheeseburger Day

We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts

Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought

FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits

MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
WISCONSIN STATE

