’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Deavan Clegg, 25, Is Doing Live Updates On Her Toddler’s Cancer Battle For Paying Subscribers As She Raises Funds For His Care

By Derrick Dennis
survivornet.com
 3 days ago
Chloe Here
20h ago

It’s very interesting that she didn’t go to St Jude where everything is paid for and they specialize in childhood cancer. 🤔

Reply
12
Guest
17h ago

Seems like she’s spending that money on LOTS OF PLASTIC SURGERY!!!! WOULDNT GIVE HER A DIME !!! Let her parents but her some birth control

Reply
8
WonderfulWade
18h ago

God Bless her child, there's thousands of families going through the same battle, it's just gut-wrenching. 💪🙏

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
