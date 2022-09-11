Nikola Jokic out of the Eurobasket after stunning loss against Italy

Dionysis Aravantinos: Nikola Jokic and Serbia are OUT of the EuroBasket in the Round of 16. Italy pulled off one of the greatest EuroBasket upsets of all time.

Source: Twitter @AravantinosDA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

No Joker anymore

Magic 🪄 and Freak💪in the quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/PXPJ0KS6S7 – 6:24 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Serbia and Jokic gone. Could Greece and Giannis be next? Greece trails Czech Republic 45-42. Giannis just 4 pts (1-5 FG). Czechs build the wall dare him to shoot face ups (proper strategy). Czechs led by former NBAers Jan Vesely 14 pts. Tomas Satoransky 9 assists – 3:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Nikola Jokic and Serbia dropped their Round of 16 game earlier today and now Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece trail, 45-41, against the Czech Republic at halftime.

Just four points for Antetokounmpo in the first half. – 3:30 PM

Mark Woods @markbritball

In today’s EuroBasket Last 16 games, the Balkans have been stunned..

Serbia lose 94-86 to Italy despite a show from Nikola Jokic (32pts, 13reb).

Earlier, Finland reached the 1/4s for the first time with a 94–86 upset of Croatia.

Ukraine’s run ends via a 94-86 loss to Poland – 2:33 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic played only 2⃣9⃣ minutes in the heartbreaking loss to 🇮🇹 Italy and still to gather:

32 PTS

8-14 FG

14-15 FT

13 REB

4 AST

2 STL

Do you think he should have played more?

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/v2zdAsEm6L – 2:24 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

That early 4th quarter Italy run with Nikola Jokic on the bench is going to haunt Serbia. Final minutes totals today:

Micic: 32:56

Kalinic: 31:15

Lucic: 28:50

Jokic: 28:41 – 2:07 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

The first stunner of the knockout round At Euobasker. Italy beats Serbia 94-86 coming from 14 down. Niccolo Melli (Remember him?) 21 pts 6 ribs 4 assts 2 stls 2 blks including one of Jokic (32 pts 13 rebs). Italy-France in qtrs. Winner likely gets Luka and Slovenia in semis – 2:02 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

What a game in Berlin!😱

Italy eliminated Nikola Jokic’s Serbia in the EuroBasket Round of 16:

basketnews.com/news-177822-ni… – 2:00 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The biggest upset of the #EuroBasket 🤯

🇮🇹 Italy eliminate Nikola Jokic’s 🇷🇸 Serbia from the tournament 😱 pic.twitter.com/JTIjzGde0Q – 1:55 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Nikola Jokic and Serbia are OUT of the EuroBasket in the Round of 16.

Italy pulled off one of the greatest EuroBasket upsets of all time. – 1:55 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic can hit it from anywhere 😱 With an and-one 😵‍💫 #EuroBasket

pic.twitter.com/aJZ7EMSMRd – 1:52 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Serbia let Italy get hot from deep earth which opened up their offense and then Serbia’s offense sputtered in the second half.

Perfect storm, but this loss is on Serbia. Not playing Jokic for so long in the 4th quarter I was confusing as hell too. – 1:51 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Simone Fontecchio with the dagger, steal from Jokic and transition bucket-and-one the other way. Italy gonna upset Serbia behind airtight second half defense. Amazed they could do this without Gallinari.

Also, not a bad afternoon for newly acquired Utah Jazz forwards. – 1:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

So many uncharacteristic plays from Jokic down the stretch. Was outright blocked by Melli, and Italians just stuffed his no-look pass. Doesn’t look like his 32 points and 10 rebounds will be enough. Italy on verge of a stunner. – 1:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has 32 points in 26 minutes. – 1:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Non-Jokic Serbia players are gonna have to do literally anything positive if they’re gonna come back here – 1:42 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Serbia has 4 minutes to come back from 8 points down after that Jokic 4-point play. Get to your TVs now. – 1:40 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

holy crap Jokic. Sees the take foul coming and banks in a 3 from halfcourt as he’s hit. They’re counting it! – 1:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

My god Jokic how the hell??? – 1:38 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I know keeping Jokic rested is important, but Serbia might get bounced early simply because they changed Jokic’s rotation. Crazy. – 1:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Holy crap what a block. If Melli defender Jokic like that in the NBA he’d still be a Pelican. Italy about to upset Serbia? – 1:35 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jokic sits a bit long despite playing the most minutes.

Italy goes on a big run and extends the lead out to 79-70 with 6:19 remaining in a elimination game.

Italy is in a groove and making every shot. Defense is needed in the worst way. – 1:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Serbia’s 3pt defense is damning them. If they don’t figure it out, they’ll lose in the Round of 16 to Italy. This might take one of those Herculean Jokic finishes. – 1:33 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Serbia is down 9 with 6 minutes left. Jokic is FINALLY checking back into the game. Serbia has been a disaster tonight without him on the court.

Gut check time for team Serbia. – 1:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Italy’s up 6 with 6+minutes left. Jokic is coming back at the next break. Get to a TV. Serbia getting all it can handle right now. – 1:32 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Serbia leads 68-66 heading into the 4th in a elimination game against Italy.

Time to lock in.

Excited to see how much they run through Jokic when he gets back in the game. – 1:28 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇷🇸 No matter if it’s Nikola Milutinov or Nikola Jokic – both are looking SCARY next to Vasilije Micic 🔥 #EuroBasket

pic.twitter.com/yz7rM93FYB – 1:02 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I think Serbia’s defense — specifically on the perimeter — will be improved out of halftime and that will give them a 10-15 point lead pretty quick. Italy has to keep hitting shots from deep to stay in this game with Jokic dominating the paint. – 12:58 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic, at halftime, has

19 points

7 rebounds (6 offensive)

1 assist

5-9 FG

9-9 FT

He’s dominated every moment he’s played. – 12:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Serbia’s up 51-45 on Italy going into halftime.

Joker’s got 19 points, 7 boards (6 offensive) and is 9 for 9 from the line in 13+ minutes. Team-high +14. – 12:51 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic makes it look so easy. He has 1⃣9⃣ points and 7⃣ rebounds in just 13 minutes of action 💨

Once he sat down 🇮🇹 Italy made a run.

#EuroBasket – 12:50 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Italy hanging around at halftime thanks to 8 made threes in the first half. 51-45 Serbia.

Jokic

19 points

5/9 FG

7 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

+14 in 13 minutes – 12:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

In the 13 minutes when Jokic was on the court in the first half, Serbia was +14.

In the 7 minutes Jokic off the court? Serbia is -8 after 2 quarters.

Serbia needs better 3pt defense & find a way to stay afloat when Jokic is resting. Italy’s 3pt shooting has kept them in this. – 12:50 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

51-45 halftime lead for Serbia!

19 points by the Joker 🃏

We have a ball game in Berlin ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EbGszPO5SX – 12:49 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Nikola Jokic vs Italy (1st half)

19 points

5-9 FG

9-9 FT

7 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

Joker did Joker things. Serbia leads 51-45 Italy at half time.

#EuroBasket #KSS #MileHighBasketball – 12:49 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic has six offensive rebounds in 13 minutes and is 9-9 from the foul line. He is physically controlling the paint whenever he’s on the floor. – 12:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

In homage to the start of the NFL season, Jokic and every Italian defender are bludgeoning eachother like linemen colliding. – 12:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is prime Shaq in the paint right now. – 12:37 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Make that 19 points for Jokic and there is still 4:27 left before halftime. Italy has absolutely no answer for him and Serbia knows it. – 12:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic lands awkwardly and was down for a few beats. Looked like his right foot landed on someone from Italy. He’s up and staying in the game. – 12:34 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jokic is still 👑

Off to an incredible start against Italy. Doing whatever it is he wants!

Serbia looks good. – 12:33 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Looked like Jokic landed in someone’s foot, but he is staying in the game for Serbia and seems to be ok. – 12:32 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is just too big and too good. 16 points already and there is still 7 minutes before halftime. – 12:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Serbia pulled Jokic earlier than normal in the first quarter so I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes back quicker in the second quarter with the bench. Look for that stretch to be a moment Serbia could widen the gap. – 12:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

EuroBasket sure is different than the NBA. Nikola Jokic shot seven free-throws in the 1st quarter vs. Italy. – 12:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

So far, Serbia vs Italy feels just as easy as the group phase for Serbia despite this being an elimination game. Feels like Jokic hasn’t pushed himself at all and Serbia is just executing their way to stops and buckets without much resistance. – 12:15 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic getting emotional hearing Serbia’s national anthem 🥹

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/ieZpjFPRqd – 12:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Quick EuroBasket update from the Nuggets POV:

Jokic & Serbia tip off against Italy for the round of 16 battle in 45 minutes.

The winner will take on Rudy Gobert & France in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning. – 11:20 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic and Serbia will take on Italy at 9:50am MST for their round of 16 matchup FYI. – 10:38 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Pelicans draft-and-stash second-round pick Karlo Matkovic (@KarloMatkovic15) talks about #EuroBasket with Croatia, his NBA plans & his experience of playing for Bosnia.

He also ranks Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic & Giannis Antetokounmpo from 1-3 👀

basketnews.com/news-177676-ka… – 4:20 AM

Adam Mares: Italy eliminates Serbia, 86-94. Jokic finishes with 32 points 8/14 FG 13 rebounds 4 assists 2 steals 1 block +11 Serbia was outscored by 19 points in the 11 minutes he sat. Most of that coming at the start of the 4th quarter. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / September 11, 2022

Nikola Jokic-led Serbia (5-0) recorded the perfect record in the group stage, defeating Poland (3-2) in a fight for the first Group D place, 96-69 (28-14, 24-19, 20-17, 24-19). Serbia will face Italy in the Round of 16, while Poland will meet Ukraine. -via BasketNews / September 8, 2022

Nikola Jokic was the best player on Serbia’s side, posting 19 points (6/7 2PT, 1/1 3PT, 4/4 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 23 EFF. -via BasketNews / September 8, 2022