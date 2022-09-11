COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s not sure of what to expect from his defense — and that’s even before this weekend’s game with No. 1 Georgia. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) will be without starters defensive end Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mo Kaba, both lost for the year after ACL injuries in last week’s 44-30 loss at No. 10 Arkansas. But Beamer said the lineup could be minus starting defensive backs R.J. Roderick and Cam Smith, starting defensive tackle Alex Huntley and backup DB David Spaulding, all banged-up heading to practice this week and questionable to face the Bulldogs (2-0), who start SEC play Saturday. “Our depth,” Beamer said, “isn’t where it needs to be.”

