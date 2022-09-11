Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Hype Man Called App State A “Hillbilly College” & Said Their Players Can’t Read Ahead Of Embarrassing Loss
Just a DEVASTATING scene. Texas A&M came into this season with a ton of hype, bringing in the number one recruiting class because of all that oil money that flows through from boosters at the school (that’s never been proven, but I’d bet my life on it). I...
247Sports
Georgia, Kentucky lead East's rise in updated SEC power rankings after Week 2
A couple weeks into the SEC football season, the Eastern Division is taking charge with three teams ranked inside the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. Georgia leaped Alabama following the Crimson Tide's narrow win at Texas while impressive victories from Kentucky and Tennessee altered this week's updated SEC power rankings significantly.
Alabama’s Nick Saban Gets Locked Out of Own Press Conference
That’s one way to prevent the Crimson Tide coach from unleashing one of his patented rants to the media.
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?
As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
theScore
Notre Dame's Buchner likely out for year with shoulder injury
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will likely miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Fortuna. Buchner suffered an AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's loss...
South Carolina's depleted defense prepping for No. 1 Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s not sure of what to expect from his defense — and that’s even before this weekend’s game with No. 1 Georgia. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) will be without starters defensive end Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mo Kaba, both lost for the year after ACL injuries in last week’s 44-30 loss at No. 10 Arkansas. But Beamer said the lineup could be minus starting defensive backs R.J. Roderick and Cam Smith, starting defensive tackle Alex Huntley and backup DB David Spaulding, all banged-up heading to practice this week and questionable to face the Bulldogs (2-0), who start SEC play Saturday. “Our depth,” Beamer said, “isn’t where it needs to be.”
FOX Sports
Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP top 25; Notre Dame out
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by...
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia rises, Texas A&M, Notre Dame tumble in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 3
College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.
theScore
Colts, Texans settle for tie in season opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth...
