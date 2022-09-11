Cate Blanchett’s Rarely Seen Daughter Edith, 7, Is Pretty As Mom’s Date At Venice Film Fest

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett, 53, showed off her cute daughter Edith, 7, when she brought her as a date to the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10. The actress was photographed walking beside the young one, who is rarely seen in public, while wearing a gorgeous black gown and heels as her hair was pulled back. Edith, whose father is Andrew Upton, wore her own pretty dark pink velvet dress and multi-colored wedged sandals and had her hair in a similar style to her mom’s.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett and her daughter Edith at the Venice Film Festival. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Cate’s mother, June, also joined the duo at the event and wore a black blazer with a floral print and black pants. She kept Edith close as Cate greeted crowds and waved at cameras. The beauty also posed on a red carpet and marked a memorable occasion when she won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar earlier in the day.

Another photo of the mother and daughter in Venice. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Cate and Edith’s latest outing comes after Cate was recently spotted filming her Apple+ show Disclaimer in Notting Hill. The new series is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will also star Sacha Baron Cohen, Hoyeon, Kevin Kline and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight and Cate’s character’s name is Catherine Ravenscroft.

In addition to Disclaimer, Cate’s got a number of upcoming films she just finished filming. They include The School for Good and Evil, Pinocchio, and Borderlands. She also narrated the 2022 documentary Ukraine: Life Under Attack: Dispatches.

When Cate’s not busy filming, she’s attending other star-studded events and wowing with stylish looks. Earlier this year, she attended the SAG Awards in a black sleeveless plunging dress and looked incredible. She accessorized with earrings and had her shoulder-length hair down as she smiled for cameras on the carpet of the event.