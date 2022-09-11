How the COVID-19 Pandemic Uncovered a Nursing Home Industry in Need of Repair. On episode 387 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Buffy Lloyd-Krejci, DrPH, MS, CIC, the author of “Broken: How the Global Pandemic Uncovered a Nursing Home Industry in Need of Repair and Heroic Staff Fighting for Change.“

