Read full article on original website
Related
Are we taking Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn for granted?
While the Cowboys season opener was a disaster, Micah Parsons (2 sacks) and the defense (no penalties) were bright spots. With Dak’s injury derailing many fans’ hopes, are we already taking Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn for granted?
NFL・
Lakers owner Jeannie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeannie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
Comments / 0