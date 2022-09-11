ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WAFF

Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman and her husband have plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS according to the Department of Justice. 21-year-old James Bradley, of the Bronx, New York and 30-year-old Arwa Muthana, of Hoover, Alabama were married in January 2021....
HOOVER, AL
WAFF

Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

