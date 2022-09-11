Read full article on original website
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer between August 2021 and February 2022. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman and her husband have plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS according to the Department of Justice. 21-year-old James Bradley, of the Bronx, New York and 30-year-old Arwa Muthana, of Hoover, Alabama were married in January 2021....
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
