BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO