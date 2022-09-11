ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

thecoaster.net

Vaccaro Still Hoping For Meeting With City’s Waterfront Developer

Developer Henry Vaccaro, whose non-profit entity Save Asbury Park’s History is primarily motivated by establishing some sort of relationship with Asbury Park’s waterfront developer, remains hopeful for a sit-down. Renovations have seemingly stalled at The Paramount and Convention Hall, which are owned by the city’s redeveloper Madison Asbury....
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

AsburyFest Returns with Record Number of Vendors Sept. 23 to 25

It’s time for AsburyFest, the annual three-day event of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce that takes over Bradley Park between Fifth and Sunset Avenues with with food, music, crafts and other attractions. The 13th AsburyFest is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 23 to Sun. Sept. 25. The festival was...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14

Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thecoaster.net

3-Minute Film Challenge to Focus On Three Days in Asbury Park

The Asbury Park Arts Council is hosting its first annual APin3, a three- minute film challenge open to all local amateur filmmakers. Those who apply will be required to write, shoot and edit a short film about Asbury Park during a three-day period in October, utilizing a supplied theme, a specific line of dialogue and incorporating a designated location and prop.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Developer of 16-Home Toms River Development Seeks to Lift Cap on Bedrooms

The developer of a 16-home residential community in Toms River that is currently under construction has filed an application with the township’s planning board, seeking the removal of a provision in its original approval that limits the homes to four bedrooms each. Stonehill at Toms River, being constructed on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students

JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
CRANFORD, NJ
