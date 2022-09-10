ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How Much Parenting of Adult Children Is Too Much?

“How’s everything?” I innocently asked someone whom I hadn’t seen in a long time. She immediately said everything was fine. She added that one child was entering high school and the other starting his senior year in high school so things were stressful. I responded that my...
The Guardian

My kids have moved out, but please don’t call it an empty nest

I’m nearly an empty nester. That conjures up conflicting images in popular culture: is it knitwear and cruises, or divorce and microdosing? Either way, there’s a notion of freedom – to take up ceramics, become a sourdough bore, do an Open University degree or, as a woman from my choir apparently did, just stand in the garden and scream.
msn.com

A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being a Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On

Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
The Detroit Free Press

Mom wants kids to have an adulting checklist

Dear Amy: My son has just started his junior year of college. I never thought he was the neatest person. My view on this changed when he went away to college and shared a two-bedroom suite with others. Compared to his suitemates, my son is neat, clean, and considerate of...
The Daily South

Kids These Days Might Be Missing Out On Seesaws, But The Lessons Of The Playground Remain The Same

I was thirty-something years old when I realized seesaws were a thing of a bygone era. My mom recently mentioned a seesaw to my son and he stared at her with the blank expression a child gets when he has no earthly idea what a grownup is talking about. I quickly started taking a mental inventory of the many playgrounds we've visited in his six years and didn't recall a single seesaw. It's strange to think that one of the focal points of my childhood playground memories is now no more. While I can't help but feel nostalgic for that squeaky, kind of scary contraption, this new crew of kids who know nothing of it don't appear to be missing out on the important stuff.
Motherly

This school year, help your kids learn how to Be Internet Awesome

This article is sponsored by Google Kids & Families. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. When used appropriately, the internet can open doors to a world that is an invaluable resource for young students. But, as we all know, there are some doors that are best left unopened—especially for kids and teens who are just beginning to navigate the online world. While we can’t always be beside our kids and guiding them on the internet, we can set them up for success by preparing them to make smart choices.
kidsinthehouse.com

How Can A Wooden Walker Car Influence Toddler's Health

Many parents want their children to be healthy and active, but they don't know how to get them started. One of the most effective ways of doing this is by having a wooden walker car. A wooden walker car is a great way for your toddler to get exercise and...
